Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 87,200 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Support Our Work

Rhiannon Whyte was a 27-year-old young mother who provided for her family by working at a hotel for asylum-seekers and illegal migrants in Walsall, England.

Then, one night, after work, a year ago this month, Rhiannon finished her shift and walked to a local train station.

She was allegedly followed there by an illegal migrant from Sudan —Deng Chol Majek—who it is believed entered Britain on one of the small boats. Rhiannon was then stabbed 23 times —mainly in the head—with a screwdriver. One wound was so deep it pierced Rhiannon’s brain stem.

Deng Majek, who is currently on trial, was not only filmed following Rhiannon, and found with her DNA, but was also later filmed ‘laughing and dancing’ shortly after her murder. Rhiannon died three days later, in hospital, surrounded by her family.

People in Westminster, in London, in the left-leaning ruling class that dominates our taxpayer-funded institutions, have said almost nothing about Rhiannon Whyte.

While she does feature, briefly, in a list of names of women who are thought to have been killed by a man, read out by Labour MP Jess Phillips, beyond this fleeting mention of her name there has been no outrage, no hashtags, no passionate speeches, no call for action.

In fact, last night I put Rhiannon’s name into Hansard, the official record of what our politicians say in parliament, and I was given just three entries, two of which bundle her into that much longer list.

Out of interest, I then searched the name ‘George Floyd’ and in the year after his death found 74 entries, almost all of which were exclusively focused on him.

Why our democratically-elected officials in Westminster think it’s more appropriate to discuss, at length, the death of an American man in Minnesota than the murder of a young British mother in Walsall, I do not know.

Either way, people who claim to care about women’s rights, including middle-class feminists who threw themselves into the #MeToo campaign while ignoring the abuse of white working-class girls by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs, have said almost nothing about Rhiannon Whyte.

Much like they say nothing about many other deeply shocking cases of British women, girls, and children being raped, sexually abused, or murdered by illegal migrants and asylum-seekers, who should never have been in Britain in the first place.

Like the 8-year-old in Lambeth who was raped by an asylum-seeker from Pakistan, the 10-year-old in Stockport who was very nearly kidnapped by an asylum-seeker from Sudan, the 12-year-old girl in Birmingham, raped by an illegal migrant from Syria, the 12-year-old in Nuneaton, allegedly kidnapped, strangled, and raped by two asylum-seekers, the 14-year-old in Epping, sexually assaulted by an asylum-seeker from Ethiopia, the 15-year-old in Falkirk, raped by an asylum-seeker from Afghanistan, the 15-year-old in Oxford, who was raped by an asylum-seeker from the Congo and became pregnant, the woman in London’s Hyde Park, raped by a convicted Egyptian terrorist who was living in a taxpayer-funded four-star hotel, or the 30-something woman on Brighton beach, who earlier this month was raped by three men, including two ‘Egyptian nationals from Horsham’, who were so local they needed an Arabic interpreter, and an ‘Iranian from Crewe’, who similarly needed a Kurdish interpreter.

Seen through the eyes of so-called left ‘progressives’, drawing attention to these horrific cases, drawing attention to these women and girls cannot be allowed because it risks undermining their pro-diversity, pro-immigration religion.

These cases, like the rape gang scandal before them, completely upend the logic that underpins the left-progressive worldview, namely that all racial, sexual, and gender minorities are considered ‘sacred’, beyond reproach, while people from the white majority in Western nations are considered inherently suspicious, racist, and oppressive, if not evil.

Yet when it is minorities, illegal migrants and asylum-seekers who are raping, abusing, or murdering members of the majority, and their children, left-progressives simply don’t know what to do, or say. None of this is consistent with what Professor Eric Kaufmann calls their ‘minorities good/majorities bad’ reflex.

Just look, for example, at what happened nearly ten months to the day after Rhiannon Whyte was murdered.

More than 100 left-wing politicians, celebrities, and so-called ‘women’s rights’ campaigners —Paloma Faith, Shami Chakrabarti, Charlotte Church, Diane Abbott, Zarah Sultana, among them—signed an open letter in the Guardian, organised by ‘Stand up to Racism’, which rails against what they call the ‘racist weaponisation’ of migrant violence against women and girls and, you guessed it, the ‘far right’, which we are told is ‘exploiting violence against women to fuel hate’.

In their minds, in the worldview of the left, the ‘far right’ is a much bigger threat to women than the people who are actually violating women.

But there is one specific line in the letter that I found especially troubling, and it was this: ‘There is no evidence that people seeking refuge are more likely to commit acts of sexual violence’. I’m sorry but this is nonsense.

I’m sure many of these women’s rights campaigners mean well but if they were seriously interested in this issue then, surely, they would have looked at the research and evidence before putting their names to this letter?

Because —as I’ve highlighted before— when so few others are willing to do so, there is a rapidly growing pile of evidence which suggests the very opposite is true, that, yes, foreign nationals are far more likely to rape and sexually abuse women.

Some of the people who signed the open letter

As I’ve pointed out, drawing on studies that use freedom of information requests that are submitted to UK police authorities (because the same state that accuses you of ‘misinformation’ won’t share this information with you), the picture is clear.

Foreign nationals, especially with nationalities that are most likely to be found on the small boats entering Britain illegally—are far more likely to commit these crimes.

If this upsets the BBC-Westminster-Oxbridge set then so be it.

The more important point, the only point that really matters, is that it’s true —and if we lived in a world where people in positions of power and influence genuinely cared about the truth, rather than trying to bend the truth around their existing beliefs and narcissistic need to signal their moral righteousness, then we would all know a lot more about this issue and have policies that reflect this uncomfortable truth.

Here, for example, are a set of findings you will simply not hear about on BBC Verify, at Oxbridge workshops, on Radio 4 discussions, International Women’s Day, or in performative open letters published in The Guardian and elsewhere: