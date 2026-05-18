Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1h

I’m still reeling from the vile messages that Starmer made about the majority of decent people across this country- that we are all hate filled racists. I already knew what he and his ilk were thinking, they call us names often enough. But to deliberately make a slick video about a peaceful, unite the country movement when hate marches have been intimidating people for years; not a word about them. It just beggars belief.

As an ex Labour member, nothing would make me happier than to see them consigned to oblivion in disgrace, despised by all decent patriots.

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Lesley Snell's avatar
Lesley Snell
1h

Agree with all you have said , the timing of Streeting’s utterances is interesting however . Did he choose to come out with all this at this moment precisely to try and thwart Burnhams chances in the by election? If that was his reasoning he has not only holed Burnham below the water line but the Labour Party also . He may get the chance to lead Labour into oblivion as a result .

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