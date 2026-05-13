Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
13h

We are burning through Prime Ministers at an alarming rate.

We have massive deep underlying economic and civilisational problems that have been building up for decades (I'd say post 1945).

We will need to produce great leaders once again to turn the decline around.

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Terry ❤️ 🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇸 ❤️'s avatar
Terry ❤️ 🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇸 ❤️
13h

It’s not that they’re complete morons. They’re not. But they behave like one because it acts as a buffer against the anger in the British people. It’s a righteous anger, but left with expletives and name-calling, it’s but water off a duck’s back to the likes of Starmer and his ilk.

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