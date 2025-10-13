Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 86,800 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

It is widely assumed that if the insurgent Reform party win the next general election in Britain then the battle to change the direction of the country will only have just started. Winning the general election, in short, will be the easy bit.

Because what Reform will then face, like the Brexiteers faced before them, is the immense power, influence and stubborn resistance from what has variously been called The Blob, The Establishment, The Elite Class, or, put simply, The Regime.

The Regime is a tightly-controlled, dominant network of politicians, civil servants, judges, lawyers, bureaucrats, journalists, academics, charity workers, and others who have an ideological and vested interest in maintaining the broken status-quo of the last thirty years —a status-quo that has given us failing policies like mass uncontrolled immigration—and who will collaborate to block, dilute, overthrow, upend and discredit any attempt to reform, reshape, or repeal this status-quo.

The Regime will deny all this, of course. They will tell you that the very suggestion there is a left-leaning class who are utterly disconnected from the average British person and the country at large is nonsense.

But, once again, they are gaslighting you.

If you want to get a sense of just how different they are, and just how hard they will resist any alternative political project then take a look at some brand-new research which, for the first time, paints a very detailed picture of The Regime.

The survey, carried out by respected pollsters Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now, compares the views of more than 2,000 members of The Regime, who dominate our taxpayer-funded public institutions, with the views of the average British person.

And while many of us might have been able to predict the overall picture, the results, when broken down by different groups within The Regime, really are shocking.

They point to a class of people who are utterly adrift from the average person, living in a world of their own, and who look set to oppose a Reform-led government with a kind of intensity and fanaticism we have not seen since the U.S. Democrats sought to imprison Donald Trump and portray him as the leader of a “fascist” insurrection.

First, look at the general picture.

Overall, while at the last general election the British people split 54-39 in favour of left-wing parties, members of The Regime are totally different. They are in a world of their own, splitting an astonishing 75-19 in favour of the Left.

Just think about that for a moment —three-quarters of the people who preside over the most important institutions in our country, the civil service, schools, universities, and the media, support the political left.

The fact that fewer than one in five of the people who dominate our country lean in a right-wing direction should ring very loud alarm bells.

And it’s a similar story when it comes to Brexit, which in many ways was a trailer for what we are likely to experience with a Reform-led government.

While the British people broke 52-48 in favour of leaving the EU, The Regime, which had a visible breakdown after the vote for Brexit, and has since done whatever it could to dilute and overturn that vote, splits 68-32 against Brexit.

Now look at what they think about specific issues.

The Regime is far more likely than the average person to think Britain should be doing a lot more to help ethnic minorities, being nearly 20-points more likely than the average person to think this way.

The Regime is also far more likely than the average person to think Britain’s imperial past is a source of shame and embarrassment, to support transgender ideology, and to think free speech ‘is being used to hurt minorities and damage society’.

These views not only reflect how the ‘culture of repudiation’, the instinctive tendency to reject our history, culture, and way of life, has become a defining aspect of The Regime, but also how it supports eroding free speech in the name of protecting racial, sexual, and gender minorities from ‘harm’, a classic marker of woke ideology.

So far, so much to be expected.

But now look at specific groups of people within The Regime, which is where things start to get really interesting.

Look, for example, at the Professional Class, comprised of the civil servants, lawyers, judges, and barristers, who will be tasked with implementing Reform policies, as well as the Lecturing Class, comprised of the schoolteachers, university academics, and cultural and media workers who are responsible for teaching our children and young people, or who influence them through the arts, media, museums, and more.

These are core members of The Regime, who wield enormous influence over the political, legal, and educational direction of our society.

While 50% of the British people are planning to vote Reform or Tory, only …

