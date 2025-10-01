Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 85,900 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Based on what we’ve witnessed in the last seventy-two hours, at the Labour Party’s annual conference, Keir Starmer and his party have officially entered panic mode.

Instead of setting out a bold vision for how to fix Britain’s problems, they spent much of their conference attacking Nigel Farage and the millions of people he represents.

In recent days, Farage, the Reform party, and their supporters have been repeatedly denounced as “racist”, “worse than racist”, “the enemy”, “dangerous”, and, astonishingly, in one outburst by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who has since backtracked on his comments, supportive of “the Hitler youth”. Seriously.

Am I the only one who thinks this kind of incendiary language from the Left, coming only weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk in America, and nearly four years to the day that British Member of Parliament Sir David Amess was brutally assassinated in his constituency office, is completely and utterly unacceptable?

Either way, it’s clear why Keir Starmer and Labour MPs are panicking. Just look at the very latest polling, including a highly sophisticated ‘MRP’ poll by YouGov, which shows how this people’s revolt against the established parties is going up a gear.

Contrary to many London-based columnists who spent recent days confidently predicting Reform’s call to reverse the ‘Boriswave’ by scrapping ‘Indefinite Leave to Remain’, a policy we called for, would backfire, the polls suggest the opposite is true.

Support for Reform, which is being driven by specific groups of voters who share specific concerns about the state of the country, is only getting stronger, not weaker.

Against the backdrop of a broken economy and broken borders, Reform has averaged 31 per cent of the national vote in the latest polls, all of which were undertaken after the party announced its ‘controversial’ new immigration policy. In fact, Reform has now led the last 120 opinion polls in a row —which is in itself remarkable.

The sheer panic setting in among Labour MPs owes much to the fact Reform is now also, on average, a whopping …

This is one of our weekly exclusive posts for our paying subscribers who make our work and reach possible. Upgrade now to remove all paywalls, support our work, and join a community that has been ahead of the curve. If you are a pensioner, military veteran, emergency worker, or student e-mail us at matt@mattgoodwin.org