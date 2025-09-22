Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 85,500 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Once again, one of the policies we called for, right here in this newsletter, has just gone fully mainstream and looks set to become law after the next general election.

Today, Nigel Farage and Reform UK, who are comfortably leading in the national polls, have pledged to scrap the insane, extreme, enormously costly, and very unfair policy of Indefinite Leave to Remain, otherwise known as ‘ILR’.

As I recently explained, this policy is a disaster waiting to happen.

It will soon give millions of low-wage, low-skill, non-European ‘Boriswave’ migrants who flocked into the country after Boris Johnson betrayed his own voters the right to remain in the UK indefinitely, imposing disastrous effects.

It will weaken our economy, by imposing hundreds of billions in costs on the British taxpayer. It will weaken our society, by making permanent in the country millions of people who often do not share our values, nor even speak our language. And it will weaken our democracy, by imposing on the people something they never voted for.

As I wrote in a recent piece:

“Around 270,000 migrants will become eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain next year, in 2026. Another 416,000 will become eligibly in 2027. And then another 628,000 in 2028. All before the next general election, with no democratic mandate, no support at all, from the British people. And this is already on top of the 172,798 people who were granted this right to remain last year, which is the highest figure for some 13 years … Today, I am calling on Reform, given how much influence they now have, to start advocating for this [to scrap Indefinite Leave to Remain] immediately”.

And now, today, Nigel Farage has done just this.

He has promised that, within 100 days of a Reform government taking power, this policy will indeed be scrapped altogether —including rescinding it retrospectively so that it encompasses the millions of Boriswave migrants who were imposed on the country with no democratic mandate whatsoever.

Under a Reform government, all migrants entering the UK will need to apply for five-year renewable visas with much stricter conditions.

They will need to meet higher salary thresholds.

There will no longer be able to bring countless relatives into the country.

They will need to prove, beyond doubt, they can speak English fluently to a professional standard.

They will need to have a clean criminal record.

They will need to show they have not claimed welfare benefits.

And they will need to have “good character”.

In other words, under a future Reform government, Britain will now demand many of the things that countless other countries around the globe already demand. The things that help support a modern, civilised, united, and prosperous society.

Alongside this, Reform has also promised to further overturn the broken status-quo in Westminster by restricting welfare benefits and social housing to British people.

Why? Because some of the current numbers are truly insane.

Consider this, for example.

Last year, the British taxpayer spent £266 BILLION on welfare benefits, with £52 billion of this going on Universal Credit and £10 billion of that to foreign nationals.

One in every six people on Universal Credit is a foreign national, while only a few months ago the Department for Work and Pensions confirmed close to 1.3 million foreign nationals are now claiming this benefit.

Or like the fact that close to half of all social housing in our nation’s capital has currently gone to households that are headed by somebody who was not born in the UK, while in many other areas of the country the figure is much, much higher.

And remember —these are only the costs we currently know about.

So much more information about benefit claimants, nationality, and immigration status is being withheld from the people by the state, which can clearly sense public support for the failing regime of the last thirty years is now rapidly ebbing away.

This madness, in short, cannot go on. It has to stop. The hardworking, tax-paying British majority must be put first otherwise the social contract will collapse.

If we are going to save our country then our country will need to be reshaped so that it actually prioritises and rewards those who work and contribute.

Reform, furthermore, will also introduce a new ‘Acute Skills Shortage Visa’ to help businesses transition to this new scheme.

But this, too, will come with clear conditions.

For every one of these extremely limited visas, the employer will also have to fund, via a levy, a training programme to produce an equivalent UK worker for that occupation, thereby building longer-term capacity among British workers.

How is it right, how is it fair, that our so-called ‘leaders’ continue to pull the lever of mass migration while 1 million young British people remain out of work, education, and employment?

And how is it right or fair that some 684,000 young British men, today, are living on welfare, and one in three of those are under no obligation to look for work at all?

What kind of country, what kind of society, are our leaders building here?

This scandal, put simply, has to end. And the era of selling out our nation and our own people to big corporations and globalists must also now come to an end.

As Zia Yusuf, head of Reform policy, wrote today:

“We are putting business on notice: the era of cheap foreign labour is over. We will end bogus sponsors and the ridiculously low salary thresholds. There are millions of Brits currently not in work, it’s time we got them to work and stopped our young people from having to compete with infinite migrants.”

So, make no mistake.

This move by Reform, which we called for right here in this newsletter, is drawing another big line in the sand.

A line between all those establishment politicians who have created and maintained this lunacy, and those like Reform who are demanding a return to the kind of common sense policies that are pursued by many other democracies around the globe.

A line between all those establishment politicians who have been happy to allow big corporations and globalists to use cheap migrant labour to keep their costs low and profits high while turning a blind eye to the plight of their own people, and those like Reform who, rightly in my view, say this kind of politics can no longer continue.

And a line between all those establishment politicians who say they want growth but are simultaneously flooding our country with migration that erodes growth and productivity, and those like Reform who, again rightly in my view, are saying we must now reshape our economy and society around people who work, who pay taxes, who contribute, and who drive prosperity.

“Reform is putting business on notice”, wrote Zia Yusuf on X this morning, “the era of unlimited cheap foreign labour will soon be over”.

And you know what? He’s absolutely right to say so and call this out. Because in my mind the end of this era of broken politics and broken promises cannot come soon enough … This is another win for our newsletter and one we should all support.

