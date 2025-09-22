Matt Goodwin

Hard to grasp how anyone can see this as unreasonable. If basic border control feels “extreme,” it’s only because we’ve forgotten what normal looks like. Britain cannot keep acting as a charity to the whole world at the expense of its own people!

What we see here is Nigel's unparalleled ability to read the room, or in this case the feelings of the electorate. Has anyone else noticed that during the last six months, Nigel has deftly and carefully edged to the Right? He has shown remarkable skill and patience in taking Reform where he wants it to be, while gradually collecting support, inch-by-inch. Nigel rejected the bull-in-a-china-shop policy of Ben Habib and Rupert Lowe, for a more subtle approach that avoided the MSM's accusations of racism, and allowed him to operate within the normal parameters of Westminster; not for him a call for revolution, but a gradual, gentle evolution, which is why Nigel is the most effective politician of the last twenty-five-years.

This approach, where Reform formulate policy and present it to the public, while showing the facts surrounding it and pointing out the wastage and profligacy endemic in Whitehall, has gradually brought more mainstream and disaffected voters on board, while not scaring them off with overblown rhetoric. Thus Reform have shown what they intend to do when in government in a rational manner, but whether any of it can be done is a moot point. Jacob Rees-Mogg in his brilliant video the other day pointed out that on top of all the other forces ranged against Reform, the biggest obstacle will be the House of Lords, which is almost completely made up of Left-wing peers who will bock EVERYTHING and render a Reform Government impotent, watering-down every bill until it becomes pointless. Jacob pointed out that the only way out of this is something that has only been threatened twice before in our history, and that is for a government to flood the Lords with its own representatives. Nigel would have to ask the King to do this, and according to Jacob, if the request was refused, it would plunge the country into chaos, due to a legally elected Government having the policies that it was elected to carry out being blocked by unelected peers, which could lead to massive social unrest. Watch this space!

