Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
15h

There’s an essay entitled Repressive Tolerance, written in 1968 by Herbert Marcuse, a Marxist. It advocates that hard left radical govts allow left wing people complete license- to say and do what they like, whilst right wing conservative speech and actions such as protests, are clamped down on and prosecuted. This is the essence of two tier policing which we are seeing everywhere.

This Saturday the Unite the Kingdom march which was peaceful last year, is going to be policed with riot police and facial recognition cameras, while the Palestine march will not. Right wing activists have been banned from the country whilst we allow in radical Islamists in droves.

I don’t quite know how to express my anger and despair at what is happening to this wonderful country. As to the King’s Speech- it was an authoritarian’s charter, an abomination which the King should have been ashamed to read out in the seat of our democracy.

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Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
15h

You could not possibly have expressed my concerns and fears so accurately and eloquently Matt.

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