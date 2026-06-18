Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Cass's avatar
Cass
8h

Simply astounding statistics. We really are running a Welfare State for the whole world, but not for us!

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
8hEdited

The state expects us to be loyal to it, to respect a bargain, but that bargain requires the state to be loyal to us in turn which, for several decades, has not been the case.

David Goodhart, on page 28 of The British Dream (published in 2013), recounts a dinner conversation at an Oxford College in 2011 with a senior Treasury official who said "When I was at the Treasury I argued for the most open door possible to immigration … I think it’s my job to maximise global welfare not national welfare."

Goodhart went on "I was surprised to hear this from such a senior figure in a very national institution and asked the man sitting next to the civil servant, one of the most powerful television executives in the country, whether he believed global welfare should be put before national welfare, if the two should conflict. He said he believed global welfare was paramount and that therefore he had a greater obligation to someone in Burundi than to someone in Birmingham.

It is assumed by most commentators that migration is encouraged solely to support GDP, but Goodhart exposed that it is internationlist (i.e anti-nation) ideology that captured our institutions and politics. The four maps (which are four examples of what are many more such maps across England) is the result.

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