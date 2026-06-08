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If you want to see the future of a nation then look at what’s happening in its schools.

A few days ago, the UK government quietly released figures on the characteristics of school pupils in England, from the 2025-2026 year.

While you’re unlikely to hear the figures discussed on BBC Verify, the results, released by the Department for Education, are striking.

They not only paint a detailed picture of what is now unfolding at speed in England’s state nurseries, primary schools, and secondary schools but reveal how the country, in the years ahead, will be radically transformed, too. Because what is visible in our schools today will inevitably reshape the nation, tomorrow.

For the first time in history, the share of school pupils across all types of school who are white British has fallen below 60 per cent, while the share from minority ethnic backgrounds has surged to a record high, of nearly 39 per cent.

Consider the sheer pace of change that’s now sweeping through England’s schools.

A decade ago, during the 2015-2016 school year, 70 per cent of all school pupils were white British. Today, only ten years later, it’s already fallen to 59.7 per cent.

Over the last ten years, in state-funded secondary schools, the share of pupils who are white British has fallen from 71 to 59 per cent. In primary schools, it’s down from 68 to just below 60 per cent.

And in state nurseries, it’s down from 69 per cent in the 2016-17 year (earlier data was not available) to just 47 per cent today, meaning that in England’s nurseries white British children are already a minority.

In particular areas of England, the very latest figures are even more astonishing.

In Blackburn …

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