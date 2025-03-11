Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 74,500 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Last year, with your support, this Substack took on the establishment by launching a campaign for more data and transparency from the British state.

Why?

Because, as we argued at the time, we’re utterly sick of politicians like Keir Starmer, civil servants, and the supposedly ‘expert class’ accusing people of “misinformation” while deliberately hiding information from them.

You see this all the time —after Southport, after the rape gangs, whenever anybody dares to ask some tough questions about immigration and our broken borders.

“Misinformation!”, cries the state, as it tries to shut down debate.

Well, since we launched our campaign, we’ve had some real success.

Because of the public pressure we helped to generate, because of all the letters people sent in to their local Members of Parliament, and because of the work of a few renegade MPs in the House of Commons, government departments have been forced to release what information they have on issues they would prefer to keep in the dark.

And this continued yesterday with the release —for the very first time—of brand new information about rates of criminality and convictions by nationality.

And the results, which I’m about to share with you, are truly shocking.

Thanks in this case to the meticulous work of the Centre for Migration Control, which submitted Freedom of Information requests to police authorities, we’ve just been given some bombshell statistics that the state would rather you did not see.

But before sharing them, ask yourself —why did it need somebody from outside the state to submit lots of freedom of information requests to police authorities in order for the state to hand this information over in the first place?

I’ll tell you why —because what you’re about to read blows apart the Officially Approved Narrative in Westminster and the elite class.

In recent years, the data show, foreign nationals were convicted of nearly one-quarter of all sexual assaults and rapes in Britain, despite making up only 9% of the population.

Remarkably, contrary to what you hear in London, Oxford, and Cambridge, foreign nationals are 71% more likely than British people to be convicted for sex crimes.

Look closer and the numbers among specific groups are even more astonishing and disturbing in equal measure.

Like the fact that people from Afghanistan and Eritrea —two of the largest groups on the small boats—are more than twenty times more likely than British nationals to have been convicted of sexual offences.

To put this in raw numbers, while the rate of sexual offence convictions for British people was 2.66 for every 10,000 people, it is 77 for every 10,000 for Afghans and 59 for every 10,000 for Eritreans.

In total, some 87 other nationalities have a higher conviction rate for rape and other sexual offences than British people. I await the discussion about this on Radio 4.

And, worryingly, Britain’s immigration policy is now being reshaped around the very regions of the world whose nationals are more prone to commit these crimes.

As the freedom of information requests make clear, North Africans are convicted for sexual offences at nearly 7 times the rate of British people, Middle Easterners at nearly 4 times the rate, and Sub-Saharan Africans at nearly 3 times the rate.

These are all regions from where much immigration into Britain is now coming, as our hapless elites, ever since Brexit, reshaped immigration policy around regions that are far more culturally distinct, if not incompatible, from Western nations.

Think about this, for example.

Of the 87 nationalities that have a higher conviction rate for sexual offences than the British population, the British state, last year, gave out nearly 600,000 long-term visas to people from those countries. Is the British state even taking account of this data? Is the state adequately screening people for criminality and prior convictions?

More generally, beyond sexual offences, the brand new information released by police authorities also show that foreign nationals are 69% more likely than British people to be convicted for drug crimes, 25% more likely to be convicted for theft, and 39% more likely to be convicted for all crimes.

People from Albania, Moldova, Congo, Namibia, and Somalia are the most likely nationalities to be convicted for crime.

And some of the raw numbers really are worth thinking about.

Like the fact that, between 2021 and 2023, more than 100,000 foreign nationals were convicted of serious crimes in England and Wales, with nearly 70 nationalities having a higher criminality rate than the British public.

Think about that —more than 100,000 serious crimes in just two years.

Personally, I have a strong interest in drug-dealing because of the enormous damage it causes families and communities.

And here too the numbers are staggering.

Foreign nationals represent 9% of the population but are responsible for more than 15% of drug-related convictions.

Look at specific groups, though, and the picture becomes even more dramatic.

For every 10,000 people, the conviction rate among British people for drug-dealing is just 16.6 compared to a rate of 2,537 for people from Albania, 452 for Vietnam, 270 for Somalia, 260 for Congo, 208 for Gambia, and 175 for Afghanistan.

So let me say what so few others are willing to say.

None of this would be happening were it not for the policy of mass uncontrolled immigration which has been pursued by both Labour and the Tories —a policy that is not only making us poorer, as the evidence shows, but is also making us less safe.

As Robert Bates, research director at the excellent Centre for Migration Control, the think-tank that got hold of this information, told the Telegraph yesterday:

“These figures lay bare the cost of mass migration on our home, reflecting tens of thousands of destroyed lives and the loss of social capital. The swift removal of every foreign national who is convicted of an offence is a clear starting point for beginning to reverse the damage. Far more can and must be done by the Home Office to vet those individuals afforded the privilege of entering our country. It is their primary duty of government to keep the public safe.”

And nor should these latest freedom of information requests be seen in isolation.

Some readers will remember an earlier round of information relating to arrest rates rather than convictions. And much like this data, it told a remarkably similar story.

Foreign nationals are more than three times as likely as British nationals to be arrested for sexual offences, are responsible for two-thirds of sex offence arrests in London, and are twice as likely to be arrested as British nationals.

This is not about demonising immigrants or foreign nationals. Nor is it about being unnecessarily inflammatory or irresponsible.

It is simply about demanding that the British state and establishment politicians be honest, transparent, and open with the Forgotten Majority of British people in this country who work hard, pay their taxes, and respect the laws of the land.

As I said on X, it’s about allowing people to see the reality which politicians and the state are very clearly trying to downplay if not hide from you completely.

It’s about saying to our politicians like Keir Starmer that, no, you cannot simultaneously accuse people of suffering from “misinformation” or “disinformation” while hiding crucial information such as this from them.

British people, taxpayers, citizens have a right to know what is going on in their own country and until they know everything then platforms like this one, people like us, will not stop working on their behalf to demand, collect, share, and publicise it.

Because, ultimately, that’s what they deserve —nothing less.