Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Dee Harris's avatar
Dee Harris
2h

Superb riposte to the ideological Left. Sadly facts and actual arguments will not change their minds. However they may change the minds of the great majority of voters who will listen to the arguments and make up their own minds about it. Well done Matt, keep up the good work.

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Lesley stuart's avatar
Lesley stuart
2h

Great read , feminists have been infiltrated by woke ideology, I see it hear it and witness it

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