Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
21h

You deserve a month never mind a week. Thanks for all you do to provide the hardworking majority with the facts and information so that we are armed and ready to spread the word with confidence. The fact that there are so many of us now helps to give us that confidence too. We know we’re not alone and the abuse is like water off a duck’s back.

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Val Shield's avatar
Val Shield
21h

Have a great holiday, Matt, you deserve some downtime!

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