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Tomorrow, I’m taking my first proper holiday in a very long time. I’m taking my family away for a week. There will be no posts.

It’s my first proper break since standing at the Gorton and Denton parliamentary by-election, releasing my book Suicide of a Nation, and completing a national tour that’s since taken me to more than fifty places across the country.

To be honest, I’m pretty exhausted.

Last night, after finishing the tour on Canvey Island, Essex, I was thinking about some of the highlights of the year so far.

Defeating the Labour Party at a national by-election in Greater Manchester. Helping set the stage for sweeping gains in northern England at the local elections in May.

Highlighting the real and growing threat from sectarianism in our politics. Watching an openly counter-cultural book that had zero support from a mainstream publisher and the establishment rocket to number one in the Sunday Times bestseller list.

Defeating the Tories at a big debate about the future of the British right. And taking on the broken establishment at the University of Oxford.

Not to mention constantly taking on the establishment narrative in this newsletter — giving people the truth, the evidence, the information, that is often hidden from them.

All this is really memorable and goes to show how this community of ours is now having real and serious influence. But to be honest — and I really do mean this — none of it was as special as something else.

Meeting, spending time with, and getting to know the countless number of people in this country who are using what little spare time they have away from work and their families to try and save this place we all call home.

The decent, silent majority of hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding, patriotic British people who are sick and tired of being treated like second-class citizens in their own country, who are utterly fed-up watching the ongoing destruction of their home, and who are willing to put their heads above the parapet to say: enough is enough.

I’m thinking of people like Sarah, in Beaconsfield — a busy professional mum who has children with health issues yet still, somehow, finds the time to build a local community group and help organise her fellow citizens.

People like Chris, in Bromsgrove, who kindly invited me to a summer reception in his own garden to help raise funds for his local community.

People like Michael, in Devon, who whizzed me around the country lanes before arriving at an amazing event at a beautiful hotel overlooking the sea.

And people like Tanya, in Hereford, who was understandably nervous about organising her first ever community meeting but brought together a few hundred people who are now connected and, hopefully, have a greater sense of belonging.

From one town to the next, from Redruth to Sunderland, from Halifax to Worcester, I just kept meeting the very best of our country.

Real, ordinary, down-to-earth, hard-working people who are taking time out of their busy and demanding lives to try and make a difference in their own way.

This is what matters. This is what is truly inspiring. And this is what is the most motivating thing in the world — when you see just how hard others are working and campaigning to try and stop the endless nonsense coming out of Westminster.

And that includes you — the people who support and share this newsletter.

We have built something truly incredible here. One of the largest counter-cultural newsletters in not just Britain but Europe.

You never really know what exact impact you are having on culture and politics but I think it’s fair to say given our numbers and reach on social media that we are helping, inch by inch, to push the culture and politics back towards common sense.

So, I would like to thank everybody who helped me during the first half of 2026 by organising these events, picking me up from train stations, dropping me off, bringing local people together, and supporting and sharing this newsletter.

Of course, I would also like to give special thanks to our small number of paid subscribers who make all this work — the travel, the social media, the hotels, the team members — possible. Because without them none of it would be possible at all.

See you in a week when I will have some exciting news about the rumours of a podcast some of you have been asking me about … Best wishes all, Matt

As always, I welcome your comments. I’m looking forward to joining our Inner Circle and Paid subscribers for our weekly Live discussion on the Substack App at 2pm today. Upgrade now to join us.