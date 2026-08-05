Matt Goodwin

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The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
11hEdited

My instinct was to seriously consider Lowe’s offer even though I don’t trust him. However when I watched him with Dan Wootton he’s a creep and a narcissist. Leave him where he is and try to attract right of centre Tories, blue Labour and non-voters who have given up. We need a Reform government and I’m coming around to the idea that joining Restore will make that more difficult. Try to maintain cordial relations with them despite the abuse that will come from them.

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Andy Bird's avatar
Andy Bird
11h

Restore have clearly attracted a lot of crackpots we know that. A lot anti Israel nonsense and ethno nationalism has poisoned their brand. Having said that there are good people in there looking for a hard right alternative and I won't knock them even though I'm not naturally right wing. Some of those at the top of the party have burnt their bridges too especially the Lotus eaters crowd I'm done with them.

So for me no pact maybe a truce and a little Less animosity.

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