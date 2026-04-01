Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Lesley Snell's avatar
Lesley Snell
5d

The haters have turned out to be your best publicists ! Such an important book . Alison Pearson has mounted a sterling defence in the Telegraph today . Front page

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Olwen Thomas's avatar
Olwen Thomas
5d

Great book Matt. Ignore the haters! I do wonder though if Owen Jones will have such scrutiny with his new book?

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