Here’s an opinion poll you might have missed.

A few days ago, YouGov asked British people whether they would support or oppose increasing deportations of illegal migrants. The results speak for themselves.

More than two-thirds of the country, 67%, would support increasing deportations, rising to 92% among Conservatives and 96% among Reformers.

It’s a reminder of how ordinary people are thinking and feeling, and how the ‘pro-immigration position’ is routinely only represented by 15-20%.

Why am I showing you this?

Because this issue also lies at the heart of something else in British politics that is about to heat up dramatically: the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party, a party that at the general election last month was very nearly destroyed.

Put simply, if there’s one issue more than any other that will determine whether the Conservative Party comes off life support and recovers then it is immigration.

This was the primary reason why millions of disillusioned conservatives abandoned the party for Nigel Farage and Reform’s tougher measures, and has since become the most important issue for ALL people in the country, eclipsing the economy.

And make no mistake: this is also the most important leadership election in the modern history of the Conservative Party.

Why? Because if they get this right they could, perhaps, fend off Nigel Farage and Reform. But if they get this wrong then they will continue their death spiral.

If the Tories elect somebody who is credible and competent on immigration then they might at least stand a chance of survival; but if they elect somebody who is weak and deferential to the status-quo then they will essentially be creating the biggest opening for Nigel Farage that the leader of Reform has ever had.

So, where do the leadership candidates stand on this crunch issue? What is their record on immigration? And what have they been saying?

Here’s a look at what I think are some of the key points about candidates Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Priti Patel, and Robert Jenrick.

And as usual we’ll be watching the contest unfold closely so stay with us because one way or another this WILL play a major role in the future of British politics …