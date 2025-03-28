Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 75,700 subscribers from 180 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

When I was a child, during the 1980s and 1990s, my brother and I lived with our single mother in Hertfordshire. But we also spent much of our childhood visiting our maternal grandparents in Birmingham, England’s ‘second city’, in the Midlands.

Our grandparents lived in a place called Castle Bromwich —a solidly working-class neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city. They knew all their neighbours. They went to church every weekend. And while their neighbourhood wasn’t affluent the locals did share a sense of pride in the place —I don’t remember any rubbish, crime, chaos.

When we weren’t kicking a football around their garden or visiting playgrounds they would take us into the city centre to visit the Bullring shopping centre and have a look around. I enjoyed it. I remember the place feeling vibrant, fun, and safe. And I remember how much pride they felt in Birmingham’s remarkable history and culture.

But that was a long time ago.

A couple of weeks ago, I returned to Birmingham for work. I’d not really been back to the city for twenty years or so and even then my visits had been fleeting, confined to Birmingham’s incredibly hectic New Street train station and the city centre.

So, this time, I took the opportunity to walk around and have a proper look. And, to be honest, I was completely and utterly shocked by what I saw.

The last tram to Ladywood leaving from Navigation Street in the city centre, 1947, which is roughly when my grandparents would have arrived.

The city, which declared itself bankrupt in 2023, was a mess.

The streets were filthy. The smell of drugs was constantly hanging in the air. Gangs of young people roamed the streets —on a Tuesday morning. I found the atmosphere oppressive and intimidating. I tried to imagine my 90-something grandmother walking home, alone, from church, as she used to do, but found it impossible.

Many people were visibly struggling. I was continuously asked for money, usually by people from the white working-class who were visibly addicted to Class-A drugs and whose gradual replacement in England’s second city was perhaps best symbolised by the countless hijab and keffiyeh scarfs, abayas, and more.

The city, in short, just looked completely lost.

It certainly did not resemble anything close to the city I remember from my childhood nor the version of Britain and England that I know and can relate to.

I found it very sad. I was genuinely shocked.

And I’m certainly not the first person to make these observations.

Last year, viral YouTuber Bald and Bankrupt also wandered around Birmingham, before the current bin strikes exacerbated many of the city’s problems, and pointed to the endless litter, barber shops, foreign mini-marts and rampant drug use.

As writer Will Lloyd later pointed out in the Times, these online travelogues, whereby bloggers turn up to one of England’s rapidly changing neighbourhoods and just film, mix the older tradition of travel writing found in George Orwell’s The Road to Wigan Pier and JB Priestley’s English Journey with the point-and-judge amorality of Benefits Street’s poverty porn and the unfiltered talking points of the nationalist scene.

But what I found most troubling in Birmingham isn’t just the litter, the city’s dire financial situation, or the spiralling crime (until very recently Birmingham had the highest rate of knife crime in England and Wales).

It was about —as I’m about to show you— the glaring lack of social integration, cohesion, and the very visible failure of what we might call ‘the diversity project’.

It’s about what happens when you simultaneously impose mass uncontrolled immigration and rapid demographic change on a country in a very short period of time, prioritise newcomers over locals, and fail to integrate local communities.

I’ve written before about what I think makes an integrated community. I think it’s a place where local authorities prioritise people who are from that place, especially when distributing scarce local goods, like social housing.

It’s a place where locals, in turn, contribute by working and paying tax so that their fellow neighbours and citizens can benefit from the same support, should they need it.

And it’s a place where people actively integrate into the wider community, not only by identifying with an over-arching identity but by speaking the national language.

This, at a minimum, is what I think is needed to cultivate an integrated society.

But when I looked around large parts of Birmingham —a city in which fewer than half of all residents are now white, nearly one in three are Muslim, the vast majority of social housing has gone to people who were not born in the UK, one in every seven openly reject a British or English identity, and more than one in five are living in households in which adults do not speak English as their main language—this is not what I saw or felt at all. Far from it.

What I saw was a social contract that is now just unravelling —a warning about what will happen to the rest of the country if we continue to pursue these extreme policies that are being imposed on us from above by an out-of-touch elite class.

So, building on our recent viral piece on the ten most broken places in Britain, I decided to look at the data on some of the neighbourhoods I was walking around. And what I found, as I’m about to show you, was deeply troubling.

This is a reader supported publication and platform. We cannot function without your support so if you’ve not upgraded consider doing so. If you are a military veteran, emergency worker or student e-mail us direct at matt@mattgoodwin.org and ask for the discount