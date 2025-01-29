Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 69,900 subscribers from 176 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

If you think you’ve already been watching Britain’s population explosion then you haven’t seen anything yet.

That’s the message from the government’s latest projections, released yesterday, on how Britain’s population is forecast to grow over the next 22 years.

The numbers, put simply, are staggering.

Consistent with what I predicted in our viral piece last year —What Britain will look like in the year 2036—the country and its people are about to be engulfed by yet another tsunami-style wave of immigration and demographic change, one that nobody in this country ever voted for.

Our country —including our communities, our sense of identity, our shared values, our ways of life, our home—will be completely, perhaps irrevocably transformed.

By the year 2032 —just seven years from now—Britain’s population will explode by another 5 million people, equivalent to more than four cities the size of Birmingham.

By the year 2047 —just 22 years from now, which really isn’t a long time at all—our population will explode by 9 million people, equivalent to another London.

What this means, unless we change direction, is our population will now surge from 67 million people in the early 2020s to nearly 73 million by the early 2030s, and then again to nearly 80 million by the late 2040s —representing an astonishing population growth rate of over 13%.

And this extremely high rate of population growth —all this churn and change—will be driven not by natural change among the British people but something else entirely.

Immigration.

That’s right.

Mass immigration.

As more British people are dying than being born, as I’ve previous explained, mass immigration is now emerging as the only driver of Britain’s population growth.

In fact, as revealed yesterday, the government’s own forecasts now assume that because of our fertility crisis, which reflects our country’s complete inability to even talk about the need for British people to have more children and our governments to develop pro-family policies, mass immigration is now here to stay.

While our politicians speak empty promises about bringing immigration down, the blunt reality is that the state’s statistical models now assume that the rate of net migration into Britain —the number of people coming minus the number of people leaving—will remain at least 340,000 migrants every year for the foreseeable, if not higher.

Here’s what the Office for National Statistics say is about to happen:

“Net migration is projected to be the only source of population growth in the UK over the next 25 years. Over the 25-year period between mid-2022 and mid-2047 it is projected that there will be 1.1 million more deaths than births. During this period, it is projected that the population will grow by 8.9 million, with projected net migration totalling 10.0 million.”

What this looks like is shown in the following graph, which basically makes clear how a declining British population will now steadily be replaced by ongoing immigration.

What this means, as others have already calculated, is that the share of the country’s population that was born abroad will now surge from 16% at the 2021 Census to more than 20% by the 2031 Census and then to as high as one in three people by 2051, by the middle of this century.

Think about that. By the time a five year old today turns just 31 years of age one in every three people on these islands will have been born somewhere else.

While net migration will add another 10 million or so people to the country by the late 2040s, meanwhile, around 5 million people, including lots of Brits, will simply leave these islands —perhaps for good.

Astonishingly —or maybe not-so-astonishingly given how rapidly Britain is now declining—one recent survey suggests close to one in four Brits, including more than one in three young Brits, would like to leave the country if they could.

Many are no doubt thinking about the likes of Dubai, Spain, Cyprus, and Portugal, in search of lower taxes, lower crime, lower immigration and far more culturally cohesive, stable, and economically prosperous nations.

But what awaits those who choose to remain or cannot leave?

Contrary to all those empty promises of ‘Taking Back Control’ and ‘Lowering the Overall Numbers’, between today and the year 2047 the British people will be forced to live through another population explosion on basically the same scale of what they witnessed between 1997 and 2022, when the Uniparty —Tony Blair, David Cameron, Boris Johnson—opened the doors to mass immigration and then put it on steroids.

Only, this time around, the explosion will feel much faster and radically different.

Because, unlike the past, when immigrants came from more culturally compatible nations in Europe, and often went home, today 86% of immigrants to Britain are coming from radically different nations outside Europe, and don’t want to return.

Which means the British will continue to witness a rapid and relentless proliferation of radically different identities, languages, ethnic groups, customs, religions, and traditions in what they once-upon-a-time recognised as their home.

The elite class, of course, will continue to repeat—like robots— that all this is positive for the country, blabbering on about how ‘diversity is our strength’, and claiming that we need mass immigration to support our rapidly ageing population.

But this is nonsense.

What they won’t tell you is that mass immigration of the kind that Britain is pursuing and will continue to pursue—as I’ve already pointed out—is making our country poorer, not richer.

Contrary to all those promises of getting the ‘best of the best’, what our hapless politicians on both the Left and Right are imposing on us is masses of low-skill, low-wage immigration from cultures that have not produced prosperous nations.

Remarkably, today, only 22% of immigrants coming into Britain are on work visas, with the rest being relatives of workers, students, asylum-seekers and others who are a net fiscal cost to the economy, taking much more out than they are putting in.

Mass immigration, in other words, is managed decline, hollowing out our economy as each year comes and goes.

Even the Office for Budget Responsibility accepts that immigration is diluting our capital stock, makes no difference at all to Britain’s ability to curb its spiralling and increasingly expensive debt, and notes that each low-skill, low-wage migrant is costing the British taxpayer, on average, between £150,000 and £1 million over a lifetime.

Not to mention our severe housing crisis, which, as I’ve also shown, the population explosion will make even worse by driving up the cost of rent and house prices (a fact most serious analysts now accept).

While Keir Starmer and Labour talk about building 1.5 million homes they completely ignore, like witless students, the underlying demand, with studies suggesting more than half these new homes will be needed just to keep up with demand from previous immigration —never-mind another 10 million people over the next two decades and, um, the British people.

Social housing, meanwhile, is another disaster zone, with GB News revealing this week that —brace for this one—in some London boroughs 76% of social housing has gone to people who were born outside of Britain, again at the expense of British nationals who have paid into the pot over generations and now find themselves living in cramped housing on the outskirts.

The elite class and the state bureaucracy, in other words, is now pushing us all into what is called a ‘population trap’.

A population trap is what happens when the capacity of the state to provide basic public services for its rapidly growing number of citizens —like a functioning National Health Service (NHS), where British people are not treated in hospital corridors and car parks or have to say goodbye to their loved ones surrounded by strangers, and safe streets where women and girls are not sexually assaulted and schoolchildren are not stabbed to death— is increasingly outstripped by the sheer scale and pace of this mass immigration and demographic change.

And it’s not just the economic costs that will become unavoidable; the social and security costs of this population explosion will become unavoidable, too.

As we’ve been reminded through the Southport atrocities and the rape gangs scandal, mass immigration from outside Europe is bringing people into this country who are more prone to crime, violence, and have little respect for our people and laws.

As Trevor Phillips pointed out in The Times this week, in recent history about 75% of people who have stood trial for murder at the Old Bailey were black, usually from war-torn countries, with families passing down their distinctive attitudes, cultures and propensity for violence from one generation to the next.

It is, he said, “time for honest questions about race and terrorism”, with Western leaders ignoring refugees from high conflict societies due to fears of being seen as “racist” and looking past “the evidence before our eyes”.

This may be true, but so too is the need for a more honest and robust discussion in this country about the relationship between mass immigration and crime.

As we now know, thanks to painstaking freedom of information requests submitted to police and state authorities which accuse voters of suffering from “misinformation” while refusing to tell them the truth, mass immigration is driving crime.

Foreign nationals are around twice as likely as British nationals to be arrested and more than three times as likely to be arrested for sexual offences.

And all this is before you get to the 151,000 illegal migrants who have already broken our laws by entering Britain on small boats, the estimated 1 million migrants who are already living in the country illegally, including 1 in 12 Londoners who are illegal migrants, and the more than 18,000 foreign national offenders on our streets.

Britain’s population explosion, in other words, is not only making us poorer and undermining our public services; it’s also making us less safe as we invite more and more people in who are more prone to violence and breaking our laws.

All this —the economic, social, and cultural costs of mass immigration—is why, more than a decade ago, Harvard Professor Robert Putnam became one of the first to break with the stifling groupthink among the elite class by warning that rapid demographic change and diversity lower social trust and push people to ‘hunker down’, turning away from their neighbours who, to be blunt, they don’t know anymore.

Ultimately, this is how, by exposing a people to rapid and relentless immigration and demographic change, you begin to erode the social contract which lies at the very heart of our society, a contract which is based on us all contributing to the collective pot so long as we trust that others will contribute to and feel that we have a common bond with them.

But who really feels like that anymore? And who will feel like that when one-third of the country were born somewhere else, and as the negative effects of this extreme political experiment become increasingly unavoidable to taxpaying citizens?

This is how the social contract is not just undermined but torn apart, by imposing on people an extreme policy of mass migration and rapid demographic change they neither voted for nor want.

I can see this.

I suspect that many of you can see this.

So why can’t our hapless leaders in Westminster see this?