What makes a healthy, functioning and cohesive society? I think it’s one where the following factors are present:

where the state prioritises people who are from that state, whose families have contributed to that state, when distributing scarce goods such as social housing;

where people who rely on the state, in turn, actively contribute to that state by working and paying tax so that others can benefit from the same support;

where people identify with the main identities of that state, such as feeling British or English;

and where people can speak the main language in that state.

I think, at a minimum, this is what’s required to ensure a basic level of social cohesion.

Conversely, when citizens perceive that the state no longer prioritises its own people when distributing scarce goods, when newcomers receive those goods but do not contribute to the collective pot by working and paying tax, when large numbers of them do not identify with the state or speak the main language of that state, then things will —in my view at least— soon start to fall apart.

Harvard scholar Robert Putnam once alluded to this when he warned that if you subject nation-states to rapid demographic change with no real social cohesion the result will be a ‘low-trust’ environment where people withdraw from supporting things like the welfare state and ‘hunker down’, turning away from their neighbours.

And —as I’m about to show you through ten mind-blowing maps—this is very clearly what’s happening in some parts of England today, where the sheer scale and speed of demographic change, combined with the failure of the state to prioritise its own people and ensure that newcomers identify with a unifying identity and language, are creating highly segregated, parallel, and deeply fragile communities.

Drawing on the excellent Migration Facts website, alongside detailed information on local areas from the latest census, we can build up a pretty comprehensive picture of what’s happening in some specific areas of England —areas where the social contract that underpins a healthy, cohesive, and prosperous society is visibly breaking down.

These are just a handful of many places I could have chosen in England today where the vast majority of scarce social housing has gone to people who were not born in the UK, where most of the people who rely on the state are also not contributing to the state by working, where many do not identify as British or English, and where many are living in households where no adults speak English as their main language.

Personally, I think these maps paint an incredibly troubling picture of what is now happening in some areas of the country —areas which often escape the attention of our national media. So, in no particular order, here are ten maps of England where the social contract is breaking down and where, I hope, people in government will be prompted to think about what kind of country their policies are creating. Lastly, I’ve avoided including multiple neighbourhoods from the same areas, such as Brent or Ealing, so we can look at a wider range of areas across the country.

1. St Matthews & Highfields: Leicester

In this neighbourhood in Leicester, more than 80% of people who are living in social housing were born outside the UK, of whom only around half (52%) are currently in work. According to the latest census, only 43% of people who live here were born in the UK, compared to an average in England of 83%. A larger number of people in this area were born in the Middle East or Asia (51%), than in the UK. Three-quarters of residents here are Muslim. Less than two-thirds of people identify as British or English. Close to one in three say they identify with a ‘non-UK identity only’. And more than four in ten live in households that contain no adults who speak English as their main language. This is one of the most striking places in the UK.

2. Southall Green East: Ealing

In this part of Ealing, more than 75% of people who are living in social housing were born outside the UK, of whom only 43% are currently in work. Not even one in three (31%) people here were born in the UK while close to 60% were born in the Middle East or Asia. Close to four in ten people here have lived in the UK for less than ten years, reflecting the remarkable churn in some of these ‘hyper-diverse’ areas. When asked about their identity, only a minority of people here identify as ‘British’ (46%) and almost nobody identifies as ‘English’ (2%). The majority —48%— identify with a ‘non-UK identity only’. Nearly two-thirds of people here are Muslim, Sikh, or Hindu while more than one in three people here are living in households that contain no adults who speak English as their main language.

And here are another eight maps which really bring home the scale and speed of immigration and demographic change that’s now taking place in modern Britain …