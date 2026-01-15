Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
2h

Our Government do not seem to take the same stance with some religions, I agree with the old soldier, what did our brave lads die for in two world wars, they thought they were fighting for freedom. They would be horrified at was has happened to our once incredible country.

Reply
Share
Sue Alderman's avatar
Sue Alderman
2h

Chilling. I became so concerned about this that I joined the FSU in case I inadvertently said something the state decided it didn’t like!

Reply
Share
3 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture