Donald Trump, as results of the 2024 presidential election become clear

This is what happens.

This is what happens when you ignore what millions of ordinary people have been saying for much of the last decade.

This is what happens when instead of addressing their concerns you jam even more mass immigration, broken borders, social disorder, woke policies, gender madness, soft-on-crime policies, high taxes, regulation, and cultural chaos down their throats.

This is what happens when instead of treating your fellow citizens with respect you choose to berate them, once again, like you did in 2016, as “Nazis”, “fascists”, “MAGA extremists”, “insurrectionists”, “garbage”, and more.

This is what happens when the only people who refuse to acknowledge that most voters do not want to live in a world with open borders, mass migration, soft-on-crime policies, high taxes, restrictions on free speech, forever wars, and the sexualisation of our children happen to be the very people who control our institutions.

This is what happens when you allow our public, taxpayer-funded institutions, from universities to schools, to be hijacked and taken over by radical ideologues who use their power to impose a stifling, unscientific, and deeply divisive woke agenda on everybody else, including our families and children.

This is what happens when you use the legacy media, and the creative and cultural industries, to try and radically reframe the national story, telling ordinary people who love their nation that they should be ashamed and embarrassed of the very things that make them a people –their shared sense of history, identity, culture, and ways of life.

This is what happens when you ignore how the White, Hispanic, Latino, and African American working-class have been completely clobbered on two sides at the same time—by a rampant hyper-globalisation that saw global firms offshore jobs to exploit cheap migrant labour overseas, and by a radicalising elite class that simultaneously ushered into Western economies masses of cheap migrant labour through illegal and legal migration to satisfy their own sense of moral righteousness.

This is what happens, Democrats, when you endlessly persecute and prosecute a former president, stage a coup against an incumbent president, replace that president with somebody who has no public mandate, talk openly about changing the rules that govern the Supreme Court, use your friends in big tech to suppress free speech, call anybody and everybody who dares voice a different opinion a “Nazi” and then wail endlessly about ‘threats to democracy’.

This is what happens when instead of recognising that the true source of power, legitimacy, and authority lies with the people you transfer these things away from the people below to unelected courts, judges, companies, supranational bodies, and the “expert” class, almost all of whom are utterly disconnected from ordinary people.

This is what happens when you treat normal people who are asking entirely legitimate questions about what is happening to their country, their home, like idiots, dismissing their questions as “misinformation” and “disinformation” while hiding information from them and using biased experts to endorse “officially approved narratives”.

This is what happens when instead of tolerating opinions, beliefs, and views you do not like you make no secret of the fact that you want to censor, restrict or shut down platforms that do give voice to the Forgotten Majority.

This is what happens, British conservatives, when instead of leaning into the political realignment that is still unfolding across the Western world you turn away from it, treating millions of working-class, non-graduate, and culturally conservative voters from the small towns and rural areas with complete and utter contempt.

And, ultimately, this is what happens when instead of learning from the lessons of 2016, from Trump 1, and the continuing rise of national populism across the West, you instead choose to double down on your side and say to hell with everybody else.

This.

This is what happens.

