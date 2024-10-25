Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 58,000 subscribers from 169 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and access all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, events, and polling, the ability to leave comments and join the debate, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. Follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Imagine for a moment that it’s just been revealed that the Conservative or Reform parties have been actively briefing Donald Trump’s senior advisors on how to win the election while also planning to send their activists into the crunch swing states to try and tilt the election in favour of Trump.

Can you imagine how the left would react? Can you imagine the uproar? We’d never hear the end of it, much like we never heard the end of hysterical claims, in 2016, that the votes for Brexit and Trump had been caused by “election interference”.

And yet this is exactly what Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has been doing, with senior Labour strategists meddling in the U.S. election by briefing Kamala Harris’ team and Labour operatives openly planning to send one hundred Labour activists into swing states to try and tilt the election.

The move has, rightly, attracted criticism. As The Times of London points out, Labour’s meddling ‘betrays a worrying lack of maturity’ and ‘raises serious questions’ about how Sir Keir’s party is adjusting to its new obligations in government’.

And there’s no doubt the Labour Party is struggling to adjust to power, often looking more like an amateurish university student society than a serious party of government.

It’s not only the election interference. It’s withdrawing winter fuel payments from pensioners while handing out inflation-busting pay rises to the public sector and presiding over ‘Freebiegate’, treating public office as a cash machine.

It’s lecturing the British people, endlessly, about how Labour will restore standards in public life while at the very same time giving the sons, daughters, and partners of Labour MPs cozy jobs.

It’s Keir Starmer morphing into the Virtue-Signaller-in-Chief by removing portraits of Shakespeare, Thatcher, and Gladstone from government buildings, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves removing ‘male-heavy’ paintings, while their party, like teenagers, shun billionaire investors they disagree with politically, like Elon Musk.

It’s giving away some of our most strategic overseas territory to the allies of our enemies, like China, while reducing support for our closest allies, like Israel. It’s using the Great Offices of State not to represent the British people but, as we’ve seen with Rachel Reeves and David Lammy, to indulge in a crude identity politics.

It’s Labour MPs lending credence to idiotic demands that our country pay billions of pounds in reparations to nations that were once-upon-a-time affected by slavery while saying nothing at all about the considerable amount of black-on-black slavery across Africa, which is still taking place today.

And, as we’ve seen this week with the case of Chris Kaba, it’s Labour MPs, activists and allies, from Sadiq Khan and Diane Abbott to Black Lives Matter and the Runnymede Trust trying to portray a drug-dealing gangster criminal who beat up his partner, exploited his community, and rapped about stabbing people and killing police officers as the UK George Floyd. Sorry, but I ask again: is this a national government or a student union?

But what really caught my eye in the scandal about Labour’s election meddling was not lay on the surface of this story but a much darker, more sinister revelation that lay beneath, which I think tells us a great deal about a major new fault line in politics.

This week, alongside the interference, we’ve learned, through leaked documents released on Substack, that a Labour-linked group called the ‘Centre for Countering Digital Hate’, founded by none other than Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, is prioritising work to, and I quote directly, “kill [Elon] Musk’s Twitter”.

Furthermore, Labour allies, we learn from the same documents, are working overtime to prioritise —and again I quote directly—to “trigger EU and UK regulatory action”, while building ties with the American left.

Nor is this the first time that the Labour-linked Centre, which is run by Imran Ahmed, a former adviser to Hilary Benn and Angela Eagle, and employs former Labour staffers, has attracted attention.

Two years ago, when Elon Musk tookover Twitter/X, the Centre wrote to 20 of the platform’s biggest advertisers demanding they withdraw financial support. And now we learn that it’s also been advising dozens of left-wing politicians and civil servants in both Britain and American, urging them to shut down platforms, restrict the public square and strengthen free speech regulators in the name of “misinformation”.

And nor is this the first time Labour allies have responded to something they don’t like by demanding it be shut down. It wasn’t long ago, don’t forget, that Labour activists were also calling to shutdown and boycott another platform that gives voice to the Forgotten Majority: GB News.

What’s going on here, exactly? Well, make no mistake. This isn’t just about the U.S. election, EU regulation, Elon Musk, Twitter, GB News, or even Keir Starmer and the Labour Party. No, this is all symptomatic of something much bigger.

What this is really about is a crucial new dividing line in liberal democracies; a line that separates, on one side, people who we might call Liberators, who are fighting to preserve a public square in which citizens can speak freely without fear of negative consequences or having political bias imposed on them from above and, on the other side, the Controllers, people who are now working overtime to try and dominate and control the public square, including the supply, flow, and interpretation of information and, ultimately, truth.

Former Central Intelligence Analyst Martin Gurri captured this divide well last week when he reframed the looming U.S. presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump not as a battle between Left and Right but between two ‘vital forces’ in contemporary democracy –those who wish to control everything, and those who wish not to be controlled.

The controllers, the authoritarians, Gurri points out, echoing arguments that I made in my last book, dominate …