This week, Britain’s Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has been outlining his government’s plan to reform our enormous and out-of-control welfare state.

And while I never, ever thought I’d utter these words … I agree with Keir Starmer.

Labour MPs are already kicking and screaming about looming cuts to welfare for the most disadvantaged British people, although, interestingly, they seemingly have no problem at all splurging £5.4 billion a year, or £14 million a day, on illegal migrants.

But the reality is that we do need to radically transform our approach to welfare. Why? Because unless something changes and changes fast, then —as I said BBC Any Questions last week—by the end of the current decade taxpayers will be spending upwards of £140 BILLION on welfare benefits for working-age people —including one million of our young people who are currently not in work, education, or training.

And this is simply not sustainable.

But what’s less discussed than the spiralling cost of the welfare bill, much of which is being driven by rising numbers of people claiming ‘mental health’ problems, is the staggering impact of something else —immigration.

And the sheer scale of this impact can now be revealed.

Following the deeply shocking data we shared last week on the impact of immigration on levels of crime, this week researchers have pulled back the curtain to reveal what the elite class has so far been refusing to show you.

And the numbers, as I’m about to show you, are truly mind-boggling.

Here’s the headline finding.

Households in Britain that contain at least one foreign national claiming benefits received more than £7.5 BILLION in universal credit in just one year alone.

£7.5 billion —that’s enough for 25 million winter fuel payments for pensioners.

In fact, overall, in one year alone, nearly one million foreigners —some 610,000 from outside Europe and nearly 400,000 from Europe—claimed working-age benefits.

The figures comes from the Centre for Migration Control, which has been doing some really excellent work in this area in recent months, exposing the British state’s glaring lack of data and transparency on issues it would rather us not talk about.

And that’s not all.

Some 40 nationalities in Britain, furthermore, are claiming benefits at a greater rate than the British people, underlining an important fact I’ve made many times before.

Namely, that while some high-skill migrants do make important contributions to our economy, driving growth and prosperity, many of the typically low-skill and low-wage migrants who arrived in recent years, as part of the ‘Boriswave’, are taking more out of Britain’s economy and the welfare state than they are putting in.

They are, in other words, a net fiscal cost, not a net fiscal benefit —something we can now see also playing out in our welfare state.

Just look, for example, at the chart below:

Three national groups —people from Congo, Iraq, and Afghanistan—are claiming benefits in Britain at four times the rate of British people.

While the average for the UK was 100 people claiming for every 1,000, the numbers are much higher among people from Congo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Algeria, Eritrea, Syria, Somalia, Iran, Morocco, and Slovakia.

And remember, these costs of some £7.5 billion for just one year do not include the £5.4 billion that I just mentioned which goes toward our broken asylum system.

So, between welfare payments and the asylum bill, the British taxpayer is already paying somewhere in the region of …

