Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
7m

My comment has been hidden yet again! This is beyond a joke.

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David Garner's avatar
David Garner
25m

Then we need to get the Woke and Uniparty out. Else it won’t happen. The Right need to sort themselves out pronto. Attack.

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