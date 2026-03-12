Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 94,000 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

Over the past month things have been unusually quiet here.

For a simple reason. I stepped away from writing to enter the arena of politics.

Standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election was one of the most intense experiences of my life.

Exhausting. Bruising. But also illuminating.

Because nothing replaces hearing directly from the British people.

From people who feel utterly disillusioned with what is happening to their country.

From people who feel completely disconnected from a political class that is failing to represent or even respect them.

From people who can sense, deep down, they are losing the most precious thing of all - their country, their home.

For years, I’ve gone against the grain by writing about the profound political, demographic and cultural changes that are reshaping Britain and the West.

But standing on those doorsteps, listening to ordinary people, hearing them explain in their own words how they feel about what is happening, brought many of those issues into even sharper focus.

Which is why, now that the campaign is over, I’m returning to something I was putting the final touches to before I stood for parliament.

It’s something I’ve been working on for a long time.

It’s something that will help people make sense of what is happening to their own country - to their home.

And it’s something that I think - and hope - will generate considerable debate.

Debate about what is really happening to Britain. Debate about where we are heading if we do not change course. And debate about what to do before it really is too late.

For the past two years, during late nights and weekends, I’ve been writing a new book about the deep transformations that are unfolding across Britain and the West.

Changes that are now completely reshaping our population, politics, culture, and in many ways the very fabric and character of who we are.

The book is called Suicide of a Nation.

It was originally due to be published earlier this year, but the by-election, during which I saw many of the problems I’ve been writing about up close, delayed things.

The good news is that the book is now finally finished.

And this weekend a national newspaper will, exclusively, run the first major extract from the book — which means the wider debate is about to begin.

We need to talk about what is happening to Britain. We need to talk about why it is happening. And we need to ask the British people if they want it to happen.

But before that, I first want to introduce the project to you - to the people in this community of ours who support my work and made this intervention possible.

To the people who joined together over the last three years to question, challenge, criticise and interrogate the decisions being taken in Westminster.

To the people who have essentially said: no, we do not want to lose our country.

Over the next two days, I’ll be sharing a short trailer that captures the central themes of the book and the questions it tries to answer.

Questions like:

Where will Britain be within just one generation if we do not change course? What is really happening to our country? Why are politicians doing this? And what can we do to change course?

As always, Inner Circle members and Paid Subscribers will see the trailer first.

They will also receive early access to only 500 limited and signed Founder’s Edition of the book - copies that will only be available through this community, signed by me, with a special message for the core members of our community.

In many ways, these copies will become a collector’s piece — a record of the community we built, the moment this debate began.

Shortly afterwards, the trailer will then be released publicly, for everybody.

Make no mistake.

I will be criticised for writing this book.

I will be attacked by those who are invested in maintaining the broken status-quo.

I will come under fire from all sides.

But as somebody once said, living with the truth and conveying the truth to others is in itself an act of resistance.

So, if you'd like to see the trailer first — and secure one of the limited signed copies — now is a good moment to upgrade.

Because in many ways, the changes this book describes are no longer theoretical.

They are already reshaping our politics and country in profound ways - and the people deserve to know what is happening.

For now, thank you for sticking with me during what has been an intense few weeks.

And know that I’m really looking forward to sharing this book with you — and kick-starting a debate about the future of this country and how to save it.

The trailer and other information will start to go out tomorrow and over the weekend.

A link to the exclusive first extract will be sent around when it is out.

Best wishes-

Matt

