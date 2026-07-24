Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Peter Booker's avatar
Peter Booker
10h

Well said Matt, and as you point out in "Bad Education", much of the problem originates and is intensified in our state education system, from age 5 onwards.

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Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
10h

Excellent analysis. I have long admired Marco Rubio. Our country is in a sorry state. If only we had leaders like Marco.

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