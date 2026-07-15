Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1d

Well said Matt. RIP Ann Widdicombe. A truly honest, conviction politician. One of very few in general but a total rarity on the left. As for the police- I despair.

There is far more intolerance on the left of politics than the right but maybe it’s time we fought that narrative. It’s born of decades of leftie indoctrination stemming from the Fabian Society. Years of the left claiming the moral high ground, sneering and abusing anyone with a different opinion has left people on the right squirming and on the defensive. Isn’t it time for the right to fight back positively with evidence of the good that has been done for society and that there’s nothing good about putting the entire world before your own people. It’s time the right were loud and proud. And in terms of the next election - our last hope, we need to give people hope and a positive reason for voting.

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Hugh N's avatar
Hugh N
1d

Oh, and have a nice "right-wing extremist threat to Muslim event" story up your sleeve to deploy at about the same time as announcing the left-wing extremist aspect to Miss Widdecombe's murder.

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