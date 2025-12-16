Matt Goodwin

Jonathan Ward
Exactly so, as an 84 year old I can take a somewhat detached view. I see a desperate world for my grandchildren who seem blissfully unaware of the threat of Islamism itself. I think that two things should happen. The many Muslims who make a contribution must stand up to the Imams who spread hate and stop them: perhaps they are too intimidated. The other is to lose the ridiculous feelings of guilt (which I don't share) of Empire, slavery (which we abolished, nobody else did) and stand up for ourselves. If we don't we will lose our country. We also need to closely monitor what happens in mosques, we don't and that is one obvious problem with a free society which is being abused these radical preachers. We need to fight, it really is as simple as that.

Toot The Shoot
Now is the time for political titans that will take this problem by the scruff of the neck at throw it out of Western civilisations. Trump faces exactly the same problem in the States but, is actively doing something about it. Deporting millions and hunting down those who plot against his country. The rest of the West has the example and must follow it. Soon!

