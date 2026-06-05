Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Garner's avatar
David Garner
19h

Couldn’t agree more Matt. The Commons by its actions this week turning on Nigel Farage showed the nation it is not fit for purpose. They showed more emotion jeering him than they did about the actual murder. They thought they were being clever but in doing so scored a massive own goal. The public know what is going on now. It reminded me of when Farage stood up and was laughed at by the EU when he said Britain was going to leave. Who had the last laugh? I hope for the sake of the country history repeats itself and our contemptible MPs are voted out en masse next election (if we’re actually allowed one btw).

Reply
Share
9 replies
Jonty44's avatar
Jonty44
19h

The reaction to the Henry Nowak case has exposed a remarkable double standard at the heart of Britain's political and media establishment. When tragedies fit an approved narrative, politicians rush to express outrage, demand change and insist uncomfortable questions must be confronted. When a tragedy raises questions they would rather avoid, suddenly the public is told to stay quiet, remain calm and stop "politicising" events.

Rather than address concerns about policing, public confidence and equal treatment under the law, much of the political class appears more interested in attacking Nigel Farage for daring to raise the issue. The focus shifts from the message to the messenger, as though criticism itself is the real offence.

This instinct is becoming increasingly familiar. Faced with public anger, the establishment reaches for deflection, denunciation and distraction. Anyone questioning the official narrative is portrayed as divisive, irresponsible or dangerous.

The problem is that ordinary people can see what is happening. The louder politicians condemn those asking questions, the more they fuel suspicion that they have no convincing answers.

Reply
Share
1 reply
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture