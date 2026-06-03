Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Lesley Snell's avatar
Lesley Snell
42m

Matt I agree with every word, and am so grateful to yourself , Nigel, Zia and others at the top of Reform for having the courage to speak out so powerfully .

Nothing but complete regime change will end this woke hegemony I hope to God people get behind Reform .

I hope the people of Makerfield send a powerful message that we have had enough and return a Reform MP

The entirety of what happened to Henry is distressing beyond belief . The grief and distress of his family knowing their boy died under such circumstances is beyond comprehension .

Personally I was proud to see the people of Southampton stand up for Henry last night, and disgusted that the “anti racism “ lot also turned out, missing the point entirely .

This cannot go on .

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David Garner's avatar
David Garner
40m

Just really well said Matt. But we’re not changing course unless a true right of centre government come in. Even now the government are not learning or listening. The Home Secretary seems to have more to say about protestors than the murderer. Just like Southport. What are people to do when governments stop listening? And ‘full force of law’, what does that even mean since the ‘law’ is not even handed and has lost its meaning. Personally I want chaos to ensue. Because it seems the only way. Britain is broken.

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