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The arrest of Henry Nowak.

I am sure that by now many of you will have seen the horrifying footage of Henry Nowak’s death. It is the most troubling footage I have seen. I will not post it here.

I made the mistake of watching it before bed and then lay awake for hours, feeling the ‘cold rage’ that Nigel Farage would talk about a few hours later.

I simply cannot imagine what Henry’s family have gone through, are going through, and have yet to go through. I only hope they get the justice they deserve.

A national debate is now starting to emerge.

I’ve already written about the shocking hypocrisy that’s been on display. About how the same political class that fell over itself only six years ago to express sympathy for a man who died in America is conspicuously silent about a man who died in remarkably similar circumstances — surrounded by police incompetence and while uttering the exact same words: “I can’t breathe”.

What I want to write about today something different. It is the more important question that now hangs over this debate and the wider country: what should we do?

The first thing we should do is respect Henry’s father, Mark Novak, by ensuring that a full, transparent, independent inquiry into the case he has called for is delivered.

We need to understand how police officers can arrive at a murder scene, be told by the victim he’s been stabbed, and for one officer to respond: “I don’t think you have, mate”.

The second thing we should do is deport the murderer’s mother, an Indian national, and any other members of the family who tried to help the murderer conceal his murder weapon, or obstruct justice.

We have to draw a line in the sand: foreign nationals who commit crime, including facilitating the murder of our own people, must be removed from the country.

The third thing we should do is push for a review of the sentence that was given to Henry’s murderer, Vikrum Digwa, as it is lower than the recommended minimum for a sustained aggressive murderous assault.

And the fourth thing we should do is end the religious exemption to carry deadly weapons. Even if such a weapon was not, in the end, used to murder Henry Nowak I suspect that millions of British people will find it utterly absurd that some minority groups can carry deadly weapons while others, alongside the majority, cannot.

How have we ended up living in a country where the members of one minority ethnic group can legally carry a deadly weapon while it is illegal for women to carry pepper spray to help defend themselves?

But we must go much further than this.

Because, as I said on BBC Politics Live, yesterday, the truth is that Henry’s murder lies downstream of a much deeper and perverse ideology that has entrenched anti-white racism into the very fabric of our institutions.

For thirty years now, a succession of Tory and Labour governments have imposed a sprawling regime of political correctness, hate speech laws, speech codes, and ‘diversity, equality and inclusion’ (DEI) policies, much of which is code for discriminating against white people.

The end result, as a whistleblower from Hampshire police, the same authority that responded to Henry Nowak, made clear to journalist Alison Pearson this week, is that the police are now told to respond to different ethnic groups in different ways, while police officers themselves are promoted and evaluated not on the basis of their performance but, crudely, on the basis of their race and ethnicity.

Consider how absurd this debate has become.

Only yesterday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer once again told the British people and the country “there is no such thing as two-tier policing”.

Yet, this morning, policy chiefs openly say they will review guidance, published by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, that specifically advises police officers to treat ethnic minorities differently.

As journalist David Shipley points out, you can see this two-tier policing in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the very police force responsible for Henry’s arrest.

Recently, like every other police force across the land, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary produced a ‘Race Action Plan’, with all the usual buzz words that symbolise this new ideology.

References to George Floyd. The emphasis on preventing ‘harm caused to our ethnic minority communities’ rather than treating all people equally. The claim that the police force is ‘anti-racist’ in ‘all it does’.

And the focus on ‘understanding the impact, trauma, and history of policing ethnic minority communities’, and ‘improving the outcomes and support for ethnic minority victims of crime’.

This is not treating all people equally before the law. This is not a politically neutral police force. And this is not colour-blind anti-racism, of the sort that motivated an earlier generation of civil rights activists, such as Martin Luther King.

This is blatantly biased, politically compromised, two-tier policing that has clearly decided to prioritise minorities over the majority. It is pro-minority, anti-majority.

And this is precisely how you end up, downstream of this ideology, with police officers concluding that the most important thing of all is not trying to help save somebody’s life but handcuffing somebody (wrongly) accused of racial abuse.

This ideology — which has been imposed not only on police but our schools, universities, National Health Service, the BBC, and more — is now having devastating effects.

As I’ve pointed out, it’s hideous consequences are visible not just in the shocking murder of Henry Nowak but the grooming gang scandal, the Southport atrocity, the Nottingham stabbings, and the Manchester Evening News Arena bombing.

All these shocking incidents could either have been stopped completely, or had their damage minimised, were it not for public officials feeling far more concerned about potentially being accused of “racism” than actually doing their job.

The security guard in Manchester. The social workers, police officers, and councillors across Labour-run councils across northern England. The mental health worker in the case of Axel Rudakubana. The medical professional in Nottingham. And now the police officers who responded to Henry Nowak.

All had been influenced by endless ‘race action plans’, mandatory ‘anti-racism training’, DEI programmes, and a national culture that now routinely prioritises the anti-racism taboo above everything else.

The end result is what we are now living in today: a regime, a culture, a country, that promotes and prioritises ethnic minorities while framing white people, white majorities, and Western nations as inherently “racist” or “oppressive”.

A country where every single Member of Parliament knows the names Stephen Lawrence and George Floyd but where, I would bet, very few if any MPs could tell us what happened to Richard Everitt, Kriss Donald, or Thomas Roberts.

And a regime that now considers being “anti-racist” as the single, most important metric in society – no matter whether a young man is dying, no matter whether young, white, non-Muslim working-class girls are being sexually trafficked, and no matter whether a man such as Axel Rudakubana is planning mass murder.

For those of us who want to acknowledge this difficult truth, the path ahead is clear.

We need to root out the ‘Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion’ agenda from our taxpayer-funded institutions. We need to overturn the blatant politicisation of not only the police but our schools, universities, health service, and government institutions, all of which define themselves as ‘anti-racist’ organisations, meaning they are politically compromised and openly biased against the majority in favour of minorities.

And we need to get back to being a country that treats everybody equally and fairly before the law, irrespective of their race and ethnicity.

Because if we don’t, then we will only see more chaos and carnage in the years and decades ahead, of the sort we saw on the streets of Southampton last night.

Increasingly, unless we change course, white people will reach the conclusion they are second-class citizens in their own nations, and under their own taxpayer-funded public institutions, and, inevitably I fear, this groundswell of resentment, much of it legitimate, will push us down a much darker path.

Meanwhile, the inescapable reality of two-tier justice will continue to erode public trust and confidence in not only policing and the criminal justice system but the entire system of government.

Nobody wants to see this happen.

Nobody wants to see our country and civilisation descend like this.

And nobody wants to see more boys like Henry Nowak dying on our streets while the very people who are paid by taxpayers to protect and help them display more concern about allegations of “racism” than doing their god damn job.

As always, I’d welcome your comments.