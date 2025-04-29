Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 78,200 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

There was a time, not so long ago, when I used to think Labour politician Yvette Cooper was competent.

I never really agreed with what Cooper had to say but I do remember thinking that compared to the vast majority of Labour MPs she might at least be good at her job.

But then she took power.

For much of the last year, Yvette Cooper has mismanaged almost every crisis that has come her way.

She has weakened our borders, inflamed divisions within our society and shown little if any regard for the British people.

She is visibly and now spectacularly failing to stop the boats, presiding over a plan that anybody who knows anything about the borders could have told you years ago was always doomed to fail.

In the aftermath of the Southport atrocities, she then joined Keir Starmer in casually deriding millions of British people as “far right” and “misinformed”, while simultaneously withholding information about the attacks from them.

She has called, repeatedly, to expand the use of so-called ‘non-crime hate incidents’, despite the police openly admitting they do not bother to analyse the data they collect and do not even know if they work, not to mention the threat they pose to free speech.

Yvette Cooper has also, consistently, failed the hundreds of thousands of women and girls who were raped, sexually assaulted and abused by the Pakistani Muslim gangs, by refusing to push for a dedicated, statutory national inquiry, diluting her earlier plan to hold five largely meaningless local inquiries in random areas, and kicking the issue into the long grass.

She did that while dismissing women who were calling for single-sex spaces, the protection of vulnerable girls from trans people and children from puberty blockers as “getting caught up in a culture war”.

She has claimed, over and over again, that Labour are “removing more illegal migrants than ever before” while failing to inform the British people that most of these are going voluntarily while the Home Office and Labour government are actually approving the vast majority of asylum claims being made in this country.

She is now presiding over the absurd reality of the British people having their own money used by the Home Office and the state to outbid them in the private housing sector so that the state can prioritise illegal migrants who break our laws.

And now, today, Yvette Cooper is out there doing the media rounds while gaslighting the British people yet again, claiming she and Labour are “getting tough” on foreign sex offenders while doing no such thing.

What am I talking about?

I’m talking about Yvette Cooper’s and the Labour government’s latest announcement, today, that they plan to refuse refugee and asylum protection for foreign nationals who commit sex offences in Britain, such as rape and sexual assault.

Under the new plan, “any conviction of a crime that qualifies a foreign national for the sex offenders register will lead to them being denied refugee status, toughening our approach to border security through stricter enforcement of the rules”.

Sounds good, right?

After all, I’ve written about and campaigned for these changes myself, pointing out that while Labour has refused to share information with the British people about what is really going on in this country the fact of the matter is that foreign nationals are more than three times as likely than British nationals to commit sexual offences against women and girls.

As I wrote back in January, nearly 10,000 foreign nationals were arrested for sexual offences in the first 10 months of last year across England and Wales, while in London foreign nationals account for two-thirds, some 67 per cent, of all sex offence arrests.

Meanwhile, specific nationalities —such as Afghans and Eritreans—are more than twenty times more likely to account for sexual offences than British citizens, while, overall, foreign nationals are 71 per cent more likely to be responsible for sex crimes.

So, if you take the evidence seriously, which I thought politicians were supposed to do, then it’s obvious that we need a tougher approach and one that makes it crystal clear that Britain and the British people will no longer tolerate people who do not tolerate our own laws and ways of life.

But let me be straight with you because, clearly, very few other people in this country are willing to be straight with you.

This is not what Yvette Cooper and the Labour government are giving you today.

Far from it.

What they are doing, in classic Labour Party fashion, is gaslighting you —leading you to think they are doing something when they are doing no such thing.

Let me explain why and set out what we really need to do to keep people safe.

This is one of our weekly exclusive posts for paid subscribers. If you support us, if you think our voice is important, then upgrade now and help us. And if you are a student, pensioner, or veteran email matt@mattgoodwin.org for a discount