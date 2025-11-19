Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 89,900 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and help us while gaining access to exclusive weekly posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Here’s a number you really need to know but won’t hear much about in Westminster:

257,000.

It’s a big number.

What is it?

It’s the number of British people, net, who left Britain last year.

The number of people who simply decided they have had enough.

Enough of the high taxes.

Enough of the broken borders.

Enough of the declining living standards.

Enough of the managed decline.

This number isn’t only more than three times larger than what the Office for National Statistics initially estimated —it’s also a new record high.

Once you take away the pandemic, it’s the largest number since records began, all the way back in 1964.

And it comes amid other reports that Britain hasn’t only waved goodbye to 257,000 of its own people in the last year but is also on track to lose a record 16,500 millionaires.

What does all this point to?

It points to a country that’s now actively alienating not only job creators, wealth creators, and entrepreneurs, but record numbers of ordinary citizens, too.

In fact, across the last four years, since 2021, some 992,000 Brits left the country, which is far higher than the previous official estimate of 343,000.

Think about that for a moment —nearly one million people just packing up and leaving the country. If that isn’t a statement about the decline of the country then I don’t know what is.

I cannot say for certain why so many are leaving but I’ll take a guess.

I think it probably has something to do with the big tax, big debt, big borrowing, big immigration consensus that now dominates Westminster.

Labour’s tax rises, the party’s complete failure to find growth, it’s open disdain for the middle-classes, farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors, and the worst cost-of-living crisis for generations —made worse by Net Zero and the highest industrial energy prices in the West.

All this has cemented Britain’s status as a high-tax, low growth, stagnant outlier in the developed world. The Labour government just doesn’t know what it is doing.

And that’s before you get to all the other things that are alienating countless numbers of people —the insane attacks on our free speech, the two-tier policies, the inability to keep criminals in prison, the collapse of our borders, the endless short-sightedness in Westminster, and the utter incompetence of the Keir Starmer regime in Number 10 that is more interested in fighting with itself than fixing the country.

Meanwhile, our border’s remain in total chaos.

What the Office for National Statistics also confirmed this week is what many of us have long suspected —net immigration into this country, almost all of it now coming from outside European nations, peaked even higher than we were initially told.

It reached an astonishing 944,000 in the year ending March 2023, under the Tories.

Nearly one million people, net, added to the country in just one year —and thanks almost wholly to Boris Johnson’s decision to liberalise the entire system.

In fact, even this number understates the sheer scale of the demographic churn and change the Tories imposed on a country that never voted for it to begin with.

Between January 2021 and December 2024, some 4.2 million immigrants (gross, not net), entered Britain, while close to 3 million, net, were added.

What we are seeing then, is more and more migrants from radically different cultures and countries now flooding into Britain from outside Europe —many of them low-skill, low-wage, and poorly educated— while a rapidly rising number of British people are now fleeing their own country.

Join us to Help us

Even after a partial fall in net migration, the system remains utterly overwhelmed, with both immigration and emigration higher than official estimates for years.

Yet despite the rhetoric, the UK continues to operate a migration model that serves nobody —not workers, not public services, not social cohesion.

We have a flat economy, wages being squeezed by years of stagnation, and public services buckling under the weight of enormous population pressures.

But still the establishment cling to policies that invite ever greater numbers while offering nothing in return except rising costs and deeper strains.

This is what managed decline looks like.

A high tax regime driving out its own citizens.

A border system that no government seems willing or able to control.

A stagnant economy that punishes work and aspiration.

A country and a people who are losing confidence in their own future.

The new numbers do not simply revise previous estimates; they expose the widening gulf between official narratives and the lived reality of ordinary British people.

Britain is experiencing the largest outward movement of its own citizens in decades at exactly the same time it is facing the largest migration pressures in its modern history.

If this is not a warning signal, nothing is.

We need to urgently and radically change course at the next general election.

We need to end this failing regime in Westminster once and for all.

And we need to give all those Brits living elsewhere in the world a very good reason to come home and help rebuild the country they love.

Support our Work