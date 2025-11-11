Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 88,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then support us by joining. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Today, exclusively for our newsletter and our paid subscribers, join Matt Goodwin and top economy expert Liam Halligan, author of When the Facts Change substack, for another fascinating discussion about one of the most important moments in British politics for a very long-time —the Labour budget.

In this wide-ranging and timely discussion, we delve into:

The forthcoming Labour budget —what to expect, what to watch out for

The dire state of the UK economy —including the ‘doom-loop’

Nigel Farage’s and Reform’s economic interventions

Here’s Matt and Liam discussing Labour’s plan to break their election manifesto by raising taxes in the Autumn Budget:

Here’s a short clip of Matt and Liam discussing the Reform’s economic plan for the UK:

Liam and Matt discuss the possibility of an economic crash in the UK in 2027 and what this will mean for British Politics:

As usual, our paying subscribers who make our work and reach possible, can watch the full, one-hour discussion between Matt and Liam below. These discussions are a means of highlighting work in our respective Substack newsletters.

We cannot do what we do without YOU. If you would like to support our work and help spread our message then upgrade now to remove all paywalls and support a community that speaks up for the forgotten majority. If you are a pensioner, veteran, emergency worker, or student e-mail us: matt@mattgoodwin.org

I don't want paywalls