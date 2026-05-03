Join Us Live Every Friday: Clips from May 1st

It was really great to join with our community for our first return to Substack Live on Friday. Our community will now be meeting every Friday, every week, to discuss whatever is on the political agenda in an open, honest, and no-holds-barred way.

Here’s a short clip of me explaining our return to Substack Live:

This week, we discussed: the raising of the terror threat level in Britain to “severe”; the hideous terror attacks in Golders Green and the very different political reactions to those attacks; a new bombshell report on how Britain’s population will change in the next 8 years, including everything you need to know but won’t hear on the BBC; and some further reflections on the future of the British Right after a very lively debate at The Spectator Magazine this week.

Here’s another clip from our discussion:

If you’d like to join us every week and have full access to every recording, every post, every comment section, every post in the archive, and more, then do please join us as an Inner Circle or Paid Subscriber.

Here’s a final clip discussing a report that was quietly released last week: