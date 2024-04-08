Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,000+ subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Matt's Work

What do the British people really think about the two big parties? What’s going to be the MOST important issue for them when deciding how to vote at the looming general election? Who do they trust to solve the most pressing problems facing the country —like the intensifying small boats fiasco on the southern border? And to what extent, if at all, would they support what is rumoured to be about to happen in Westminster —Rishi Sunak gearing up to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)?

These are all enormous questions with enormous implications for Britain’s 2024 general election. So, this week, for the Patrick Christys Show on GB News, I put all these questions to a nationally representative sample of nearly 2,000 voters. Drawing on the same data that’s used by several other pollsters, and which I’ve used to advise countless MPs, advisers, leaders, and companies, I asked ordinary voters how they are thinking and feeling about these crunch issues.

The results really are striking —they not only tell us what’s about to unfold at the 2024 election but point to deeper problems facing our democracy and political class, from the sheer scale of distrust and disillusionment on some issues to the public appetite for a very different kind of politics.

And, lastly, because I’ll be sharing exclusive data like this a lot more in the weeks and months ahead —like the exclusive survey of Reform party voters, the exclusive analysis of key seats to watch, and exclusive commentary from insiders—now is as good a time as any to upgrade and join our fast-growing community.

You’ll simply not get content like this anywhere else, much of which is released on here before it enters the debate in the national conversation. Our Substack has consistently been ahead of the debate on a wide array of issues, from the rise of Reform to the latest immigration figures, and I’m also unafraid to venture into debates, issues, and polling questions others would rather ignore.

So do join us if you can —it will not only help you stay close to the general election and the public mood out there in the country but will also allow us to keep doing what we’re doing. So here’s the new polling and the view from the ground.