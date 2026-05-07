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We are on the cusp of one of the most important sets of elections in Britain for a very long time.

Today, voting is underway to determine which parties will represent the people on local councils across England, and in parliaments in Scotland and Wales.

While our Inner Circle and Paid Subscribers can dissect the results with me - live - during our usual discussion on Friday afternoons, here’s a breakdown of what I’ll be watching closely this week - and why I think it matters.

First, look at the wider context. The economy is in the toilet and the country’s borrowing costs - as we’ve been predicting - just surged to a 28-year high. This really matters. A major crisis is brewing. It suggests that what I’ve been forecasting for a long time is on the way - growing pressure from financial markets colliding with the likely departure of Keir Starmer and Labour’s leftward turn, and then a spiralling financial and political crisis in Westminster. I think this is still the most plausible scenario. The Uniparty - Labour and the Tories - is extremely unpopular. Both of the old parties are going into these elections in a very weak position. In the national polls, combined, they now hold only 37 per cent. At the most recent parliamentary by-election, in Gorton and Denton, they polled just 27 per cent. And at recent local by-elections, Starmer’s Labour has lost four in every five seats it’s been defending, while the Tories have lost about two-thirds (much of the ‘Badenoch Bounce’ talk is massively overplayed). What we are witnessing, in other words, is the steady, ongoing collapse of the traditional two-party system that’s dominated British politics for about a century. And that’s not all …

Which brings me onto the insurgent parties and specific things to watch over the next 72-hours.