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This week has been a very busy one.

I was delighted to be invited back to the European Parliament, to present my new book.

For those of you who might watch the speech about the dramatic changes that are sweeping through Britain’s population you can do so here or by watching it below.

This speech is part of my ongoing national and increasingly international book tour, which is designed to help ensure that the views, beliefs and concerns of the silent majority are represented and respected in some of the most important institutions.

I am very much looking forward to meeting with you all, in our new weekly live discussions on the Substack app, which will be starting next Friday on May the 1st at 2pm.

If you’ve not already upgraded to become a paid subscriber and you’d like to join next week’s live discussion then please do so now as this conversation is exclusively available to our paid subscribers.

Best wishes,

Matt

The No.1 Bestseller