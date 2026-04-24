Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Collins's avatar
Wendy Collins
8hEdited

Well that is surprising (and mildly encouraging) that the European Parliament are willing to listen to you !

Also I’ve been very encouraged by Zia’s comments this week about the scale of removals that could take place under a Reform government. Fraser Nelson did approach the policy in a reasonably balanced way on Times radio yesterday but John Pienar was apoplectic and compared the announcement to ICE and referred to the deaths that had resulted in the US: I texted in to say that Reform has stated that the U.K. unit would not be carrying guns. I also responded to Fraser’s comment that if this was Reform policy (to remove tens of thousands) then the British people needed an honest conversation about this. My response was the only time the British people were given an opportunity to have a say on mass immigration they voted against it in the Brexit referendum.

Thanks for educating us Matt and giving us the knowledge to counter misinformation!

Reply
Share
Gerry Box's avatar
Gerry Box
8h

Well done Matt. Well done.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture