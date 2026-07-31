Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
12h

Let's not forget that this population 'growth' by international migration on the local level is being paid for locally by ever increasing local council taxes paid by most of the 'native' local people ...

Reply
Share
Cass's avatar
Cass
11h

Reading this the day after seeing those scenes from Spain is utterly overwhelming. And I know with absolute certainty the moribund Labour government will do nothing radical to stop or even slow down the progress of this devastation of our national and cultural life. Britain is going to be killed by ‘kindness’.

Reply
Share
11 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture