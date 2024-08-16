Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 45,000 subscribers across 164 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Earlier this year, I asked an anonymous, right-leaning member of Generation-Z to write a column on how they see the state of our politics and country. That column, written by somebody in their twenties, went viral and subsequent pieces by Anonymous Zoomer are among our most read to date. For that reason, I asked them to keep writing for us on a regular basis. I will never reveal their true identity.

Here are five things that happened in the UK and Ireland over the last six months.

First, in January 2024, an Afghan asylum-seeker named Abdul Ezedi threw acid on a mother and her two children, leaving them with ‘life-changing’ injuries. A few years earlier, Ezedi had been convicted of sexual assault and exposing himself. He was placed on the sex offender register for ten years. In 2020, after ‘converting’ to Christianity, a vicar testified for his asylum, which he was granted.

Second, in March 2024, a criminal gang led by Syrian brothers Omar and Mohamed Badreddin was prosecuted for grooming and raping a 13-year-old girl. The girl was raped repeatedly in her own home by the brothers, who moved to the UK as Syrian refugees. The girl was “groomed” with alcohol and cigarettes.

Third, in April 2024, asylum seeker Anicet Mayela pleaded guilty to raping a 15 year old girl in Oxford. Mayela, who had once campaigned outside a detention centre with a sign that read “migrants are not criminals”, had arrived in the UK illegally in 2004. He was due to be deported back to Congo a year later, but members of a cabin crew, who opposed the deportation, stopped the plane from taking off.

Fourth, last month, in July 2024, a 33-year-old male asylum seeker, who could not speak English, was charged with raping a woman at a leisure centre in Ennis, Ireland.

And then, also last month, asylum-seeker Adel Kerai was jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in public, who he had followed around Dublin city centre for thirty minutes. Kerai had only arrived five days earlier from Algeria, where he said he was being discriminated against because of his political beliefs.

What do all these things have in common, aside from having all taken place this year? They are horrific crimes that were committed against women and girls by men who are accustomed to sex-segregated societies, in which there is one rule for men and another rule for women —rules which oppress and objectify young women like me.

These men, put simply, do not subscribe to British values, which champion equality of opportunity between the sexes. And they clearly do not respect our way of life.

Most people in Britain champion these things —I know that most of my friends in Gen-Z certainly do. We are the most liberal generation in history, especially young women who over the last decade have been moving sharply to the cultural left.

We believe, passionately, that women have the same rights as men. We can wear what we like. And we can aspire to do what we like. Britain, in short, should be one of the best places in the world to be a woman.

But this ideal is now under threat. Why?

Because our extreme policy of mass immigration has brought with it a minority of men who have a forceful and very particular contempt for women.

The simple fact is that ongoing mass immigration from mainly Muslim countries is threatening the hard-won rights of women in Western liberal societies.

As others note, over the last fifteen years, nearly 4 million people have entered Europe illegally. Two-thirds of them were men and around 80% of all applicants for asylum were aged under 35 years old. Most came from Muslim states that have very different cultural values, attitudes, and ways of life to our own.

It should not be controversial to point out this basic fact. We should be able to talk openly and candidly about it.

And it’s a similar story in Britain.

Since 2018, the vast majority of the more than 131,000 people who have entered the country illegally, on small boats, are young men from predominantly Muslim countries, like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Many of these asylum-seekers, obviously, reject violence and criminality. But it is also true that a significant number do not. Why do I say this?

Because, like those cases I mentioned above, there are now simply too many instances of asylum-seekers and illegal migrants sexually assaulting and raping women.

As a young woman who recently moved to London, I can tell you —I’m scared. And so too are many of my young female friends —even if they dare not voice their fears because they will be branded “racist” or “Islamophobic”.

There is now a low-level culture of oppression and intimidation, which we experience on an almost daily basis, on things like public transport and while walking through the most highly diverse neighbourhoods of our capital city.

And we are furious; furious because the elite class is not even willing to talk about it.

Every time another horrific sexual attack on a woman is splashed across the news, everyone – from politicians to police – appear genuinely shocked.

They lay wreaths and flowers. They condemn the violence. But they then do absolutely nothing to confront the nature of the challenge.

One of the only people who has spoken openly about this problem is scholar Ayaan Hirsi Ali, originally from Somalia, who herself received asylum in the Netherlands.

Her book Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights, is perhaps the only one in recent years to pull back the curtain to discuss this problem openly.

Hirsi Ali argues, convincingly, that not only have women in Europe faced a barrage of sexual harassment, rape and violence since the start of the migration crisis, in 2015, but now also have to navigate the “be kind” klaxon among liberals, whereby the elite class refuse to acknowledge the problem because of fears of being seen as “racist”.

In her own words, Ayaan Hirsi Ali writes:

“Talking about violence by Muslim men against European women is at odds with identity politics and its matrix of victimhood. Politicians, journalists and academics have been reluctant to acknowledge that the migrant sex-crime wave even exists. This is as much an issue of class as religion or race. Much of the crime and misconduct against women takes place in low-income neighbourhoods. Somehow in the era of #MeToo, their predicament arouses less sympathy than that of Hollywood actresses.”

The problem for the elite class is that there have been times when the problem has simply become unavoidable, when it has forced its way into media headlines.

Such as the wave of sexual assaults on New Year’s Eve in Germany, nearly a decade ago —an event my friends and I followed on social media and found utterly shocking.

As Ayaan Hirsi Ali notes, according to German police more than 1,200 women were assaulted, of whom 24 were raped.

Repeating what they call “the rape game” from their home countries, perpetrators operated in gangs, forcing women into concentric circles, and then raping them.

Of the 153 suspects in the city of Cologne, nearly all were foreign, including 103 from Morocco and Algeria. Sixty-eight were asylum seekers.

How exceptional was this?

It’s difficult to know because, as Ayaan Hirsi Ali notes, many governments in the West are now also working overtime to try and conceal data on the race and ethnicity of people who commit these crimes in their countries.

In Britain, for example, this data is simply not made available.

For young women like me, this is infuriating. If you don’t want people spreading “misinformation” then how about you start by making information available?

What are you scared of?

In the academic literature, too, the vast majority of studies that do exist look mainly at the impact of sexual violence on female asylum-seekers and migrants, rather than the impact on women in the receiving countries, which tells you a lot about the liberal bias that exists within the social sciences and humanities —they don’t want to look.

This makes it difficult to build a reliable picture of what’s going on.

But there have been some notable exceptions, almost all of which, like those examples above, suggest we have a major problem, albeit one that liberals routinely ignore.

Like the study which found that while an influx of refugees is not immediately followed by a surge in crime this does tend to follow one year later, including an upsurge of property crime and violent crime.

Or like the study of the Greek islands, which found that a 1-point increase in the share of refugees on the islands, compared to islands that did not receive any refugees, increased rates of crime —especially property crime, knife attacks, and rapes.

Or like the example of Denmark, as Ayaan Hirsi Ali notes.

“Denmark is unusual for making it relatively easy to distinguish immigrant offenders. Since 2015, the country’s share of immigrants from “non-Western countries,” excluding their Danish-born descendants, has risen from around 5% to 6%. Yet from 2015 to 2019 they have accounted for around 11% of convictions for sex offenses and 34% of convictions for rape.”

Or worrying data from Germany:

“… in 2017 and 2018, more than a third of the suspects … were non-Germans. For all sexual-abuse cases, the share of non-German suspects rose from 15% in 2014 to 23% in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and 21% in 2019 … In Germany’s crime statistics, the term zuwanderer, or “newcomers,” was used until 2016 to identify suspects who were asylum applicants, failed asylum seekers and illegal residents. This definition was expanded in 2017 to include successful asylum seekers. From 2017 to 2019, zuwanderer accounted for between 10% and 12% of sex-crime suspects, and around 16% of suspects for rape, sexual coercion and sexual assault in especially serious cases. It is unlikely zuwanderer accounted for much more than 2% of the population”

Or data from Austria:

“crimes or offenses against sexual integrity and self-determination increased by 53% between 2015 and 2018. Between a quarter and a third of suspects were foreign, but in 2018 only 19.4% of the population was foreign-born. Between 4% and 11% of the suspects were asylum seekers; the share of the population born in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria—among the largest sources of asylum seekers—was only 1.2%”

Or Sweden:

“In the absence of official statistics, the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reviewed the gang-rape cases heard in Swedish courts between July 2012 and December 2017. Of the 112 men convicted, it found that three-quarters were foreign-born (almost all of those from outside Europe), and 30% were asylum seekers.”

Or Britain, where the tendency to downplay or ignore this issue was reflected in the appalling “grooming scandal”, which involved the industrial-scale rape and sexual abuse of thousands of young white girls by Pakistani men.

As Matt Goodwin has written on this Substack:

“The grooming scandal paints a very different picture of modern Britain —a place where members of a minority group oppress and exploit children from the majority, and where white liberals clearly have no interest in coming to save them. From Rotherham to Telford, Oldham to Rochdale, Oxford to Peterborough, it’s the same story —social workers, councillors, teachers, politicians, and police ignoring or downplaying the scandal because of fears of being called ‘racist’, because they did not believe it, or because members of their community were implicated. From one town to the next, the desire to not violate anti-racism taboos, to not be seen as politically correct and to conform to the elite consensus was routinely prioritised above ensuring the safety of children and, ultimately, upholding the law. There has been widespread discussion about the fact that these crimes were not investigated because the police were concerned they would be accused of being “racists” if they were honest about the ethnicity of the male perpetrators.”

As a recent female graduate of one of the most elite universities in the country, my friends and I have listened to more #MeToo talks on consent and “toxic masculinity” than most people have had hot dinners.

But, sadly, I know, as many of my friends do, that violence, including sexual violence, against women and girls in Western democracies is now a huge issue.

Yet not one of my university professors or workshops ever addressed the enormous elephant in the room, which now faces women like me across the West.

This is the fact that many crimes are perpetrated by a specific demographic: male asylum seeker, often Muslim, who in the left’s identity politics matrix get a free pass.

We spent much of the last decade talking about the “#MeToo” movement. But today, shockingly, nobody in the elite class wants to talk about how mass immigration and illegal migration are undermining the rights of women and girls like me.

I don’t want to be called a “racist” or “Islamophobe” for pointing out the truth that’s staring us all in the face, that’s staring young women like me in the face.

And I don’t want to have to write an anonymous blog to be able to talk about these things —I should be able to say them out loud, and join a national debate.

The established class, on both Left and Right, have let me and my female peers down.

We have a right to feel safe in our own country.

The only question I would ask members of that elite class is this.

Are you even listening?

And do you even care?

