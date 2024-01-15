Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

2024 will be shaped by three big elections: the general election in the UK, elections to the European Parliament, and the third which officially gets underway tonight —the race to become the 47th president of the United States.

I’ll be writing on all three of these contests and our community of active subscribers will be discussing and debating them in the comments below —the very latest polls, the predictions, and potential implications. I’ll be giving you a few key points ahead of each twist and turn to help you cut through the noise and have some interesting things to say to people who might not be tuning in at all.

So, here’s my rundown on what to look out for tonight at the first Republican primary in the state of Iowa, the first step, essentially, to what millions of people around the world either fear or relish — Trump 2.