Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cobbler91's avatar
Cobbler91
16h

I think everyone here understands why things have been quiet lately and may relatively speaking continue to be so if you win. Good luck and hope all goes well in 20 days time.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Observations from the Bridge's avatar
Observations from the Bridge
16h

We are coming up on this Saturday from Shropshire to help your campaign and looking to arrange another before the election so that you can deliver a clear message to the Prime Minister but also to the wider Labour Party.

Reply
Share
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture