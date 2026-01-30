Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 92,400 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

My grandfather lived in this house



I remember cycling after him down the road as a kid and I couldn’t keep up - he was so big and strong



He worked at Farmer Norton’s steel factory on Silk Street in Salford as a chargehand



When my parents divorced, my brother and I would visit here a lot



It was a confusing time, I wasn’t quite sure what was going on



Like everybody else in my family my grandfather was working-class



On the other side, my maternal grandmother grew up in Llanelli, Wales, in poverty



Her father, my great-grandfather, worked down the mines



She sang in the local choir and was so good she became one of the first women to win a Blue Riband at the Eisteddford festival



She was then sent to sing for the troops - during World War Two - which is where she met my maternal grandfather on a boat in the Indian Ocean



He was from working-class Brixton and fought for the Chindits, behind enemy lines, in Burma



All my grandparents were the same



They all struggled



They all worked hard



They all played by the rules



And they all believed in Britain



Visiting my grandad’s house yesterday was emotional



I thought of that boy who struggled to keep up with his granddad



I thought about how lost and confused I felt at that time



And now here I am standing for Parliament



Not only the first person in my family to go to university but actually standing for Parliament!



Many people on the Left want you to think that I am a bad person with divisive views



But it’s not true



I just want to live in a country where people like my grandparents are treated with decency and respect



Where people who work hard, play by the rules, and contribute to our country are put first - where they belong



This should not be controversial



This should not be a lot to ask for



But our politicians have lost their way



So I am asking you to question the narratives you are being fed

And, if you would like, come and join me in this positive and optimistic campaign to turn our country around



-Matt

