Why I'm standing
My grandfather lived in this house
I remember cycling after him down the road as a kid and I couldn’t keep up - he was so big and strong
He worked at Farmer Norton’s steel factory on Silk Street in Salford as a chargehand
When my parents divorced, my brother and I would visit here a lot
It was a confusing time, I wasn’t quite sure what was going on
Like everybody else in my family my grandfather was working-class
On the other side, my maternal grandmother grew up in Llanelli, Wales, in poverty
Her father, my great-grandfather, worked down the mines
She sang in the local choir and was so good she became one of the first women to win a Blue Riband at the Eisteddford festival
She was then sent to sing for the troops - during World War Two - which is where she met my maternal grandfather on a boat in the Indian Ocean
He was from working-class Brixton and fought for the Chindits, behind enemy lines, in Burma
All my grandparents were the same
They all struggled
They all worked hard
They all played by the rules
And they all believed in Britain
Visiting my grandad’s house yesterday was emotional
I thought of that boy who struggled to keep up with his granddad
I thought about how lost and confused I felt at that time
And now here I am standing for Parliament
Not only the first person in my family to go to university but actually standing for Parliament!
Many people on the Left want you to think that I am a bad person with divisive views
But it’s not true
I just want to live in a country where people like my grandparents are treated with decency and respect
Where people who work hard, play by the rules, and contribute to our country are put first - where they belong
This should not be controversial
This should not be a lot to ask for
But our politicians have lost their way
So I am asking you to question the narratives you are being fed
And, if you would like, come and join me in this positive and optimistic campaign to turn our country around
-Matt
