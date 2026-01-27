Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 92,300 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

Nigel Farage and Matt Goodwin

Dear Friends, dear readers—

We have been on a journey together.

And today we take another big step.

I can confirm that I am standing as the Reform UK candidate in the upcoming parliamentary by-election in Gorton and Denton on Thursday, February 26th.

That’s right.

I am standing for parliament.

I’ll keep this short — because by the time you read this I will already be out campaigning.

Let us be absolutely clear what this by-election is about.

It is a referendum on Keir Starmer.

Let me say that again.

This by-election is a referendum on Keir Starmer.

This is not a normal election.

Far from it.

It is a chance for the hardworking people of Gorton and Denton to have their say on Keir Starmer and make political history.

Ask yourself:

What has got better since Keir Starmer and his hapless government came to power eighteen months ago?

Taxes are up.

Unemployment is up.

Energy bills are up.

The cost of living is up.

The number of small boats is up.

The number of homes that are going to illegal immigrants - like Houses for Multiple Occupants or the ‘HMOs’ in Gorton and Denton - is up.

At the same time, people’s living standards are down.

Wage growth is slowing.

Soft-on-crime policies have become the new normal.

Criminals are not punished.

Prisoners are let out early.

Elections have been cancelled.

Our small businesses and high streets are being destroyed by higher taxes, higher business rates, and endless regulation.

And our once great country is being pushed further and further into managed decline.

Keir Starmer even resisted until the last possible moment a national inquiry into the mass rape of white working class children in cities like this one.

That tells you all you need to know about him.

Everybody comes first except the very people who work hard, who play by the rules and who just want to be treated with decency, fairness and respect.

Keir Starmer is wrecking this country.

We can all see it.

We can all feel it.

Starmer has no understanding of what makes the British people tick — because he no longer listens to the people.

This is why if you want to send a message to Keir Starmer, if you want to help bring him down, then the only way to do that is by voting Reform

So today, I’m standing here to say: enough.

This by-election, this referendum, is the people’s chance to send a message.

A message that Keir Starmer, Westminster, and the country cannot ignore

The Tories can’t send that message - they are finished. They are nowhere to be seen at recent by-elections. They are a wasted vote.

The Greens can’t send it — they want open borders, the legalisation of drugs, men in women’s spaces and more of the endless chaos that we see around us today.

And the Labour Party certainly can’t send it — they are too busy fighting among themselves to fight for you.

Only Reform can send that message.

Only Reform can get rid of Keir Starmer.

And only I will send it without fear or apology.

Somebody once said: “This is Manchester - We do things differently here”.

Well, I’m asking you to help me do something different.

Enough of the same old tribal politics that hasn’t served the people

Enough of the same old Westminster parties that have sold this country out

Enough of the same old politicians who promise you the world and then never deliver

I am not a career politician.

I am not a Tory.

I am not part of the Westminster bubble.

I am not part of The Blob.

I am like many of you — a British taxpayer who just loves this country, works hard and plays by the rules but who is utterly sick and tired of watching our country being run into the ground by people who do not believe in Britain and who treat our own people like second class citizens.

And let me tell you something that you probably don’t know about me

Manchester made me who I am.

My grandfather worked seven days a week in a steel factory in Salford.

My grandmother worked for the local university.

My father spent his life serving the National Heath Service, running Greater Manchester’s health authority. My mother worked for Manchester’s NHS, too.

And when I became the first person in my family to go to university, where did I go?

Salford.

It was Manchester that welcomed me.

It was Manchester that gave me my first start in life.

I worked my way through university.

I even delivered pizzas to neighbourhoods in this very seat, driving around the streets of Burnage in a clapped out Ford Fiesta! I could deliver 3 pizzas in 30 minutes!

And when I got my first proper job, which City welcomed me back with open arms?

Manchester again.

I moved to Castlefield and spent the happiest years of my life right here - in one of the greatest cities in the world.

So now I’m here with you today to give something back.

I want to be your national champion.

I want to speak for you.

Let me be blunt.

I have a national voice.

Westminster will not be able to ignore me.

Which means they will not be able to ignore you!

If any city can send a message to Westminster, it’s this one

So let me make the people of Gorton and Denton a promise today.

I will work for you.

I will serve you.

I will fight for you.

I will make sure you are heard and respected.

I will ensure you are never, ever ignored.

And I will never stop speaking up for you — like this area didn’t stop supporting me.

You don’t have to agree with everything Reform says to vote for me.

You don’t have to agree with everything Nigel Farage says to vote for me.

But you do know this:

If we win here, if we win this by-election together, then the pressure on Keir Starmer to resign will be immense. It will almost certainly bring him down.

If we win here, in Labour’s backyard, like we won in Runcorn, then Starmer will have to go and the people will - finally - be put first.

This will be a message that will be heard across Britain.

A message that says the people are awake.

A message that says the people are watching.

A message that says the forgotten majority will no longer be taken for granted.

A message that says it is finally time for the hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding people of this great country to be put where they belong: first.

So, this is YOUR moment.

A chance to make history.

A chance to stand up for your community.

A chance to say: enough is enough.

Vote Reform.

Vote Matt Goodwin.

And let’s send Keir Starmer and Westminster a message they cannot ignore.

Thank you.

Matt

Join the Fightback