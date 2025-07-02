Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 80,700 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

I wrote recently about how, unless things change —and change fast—the United Kingdom will be completely and permanently transformed in the decades ahead.

White Britons, according to the latest population projections, will become a minority by the year 2063. The foreign-born and their children will become a majority by the year 2079. And by the end of the current century approaching one-quarter of all people in the UK will be following Islam.

Many people have struggled to make sense of the sheer pace and scale of these changes, asking how on earth it’s possible a nation can be transformed this fast. Others simply say it’s not possible, suggesting my forecasts exaggerate the pace of change.

But, yesterday, brand new data, released quietly by the Office for National Statistics, makes clear how these trends are already well underway and picking up pace, transforming the UK in profound ways.

Here’s what you need to know about these new, shocking numbers that pull back the curtain to show what’s really taking place on these islands, not only nationally but also locally where the scale of change in some areas in just a short period of time is truly astonishing.

Let’s begin with the key headline finding, which is that, today, more than one in three babies in England and Wales have mothers who were not born in the United Kingdom.

In England, astonishingly, more than 40 per cent of all babies born last year have at least one foreign-born parent, which is up nearly ten points in less than a decade.

This figure has never been as high and reveals how quickly the country is being reshaped around a population that has much shorter or “thinner” links to the UK, a point I will elaborate on later.

And where do the foreign-born hail from?

Well, if you look at the top ten countries of birth for mothers in the UK who were not born in the UK then the vast majority hail from outside Europe —from culturally different if not, in some cases, culturally incompatible nations.

In descending rank order, the top ten are India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Romania, Bangladesh, Poland, Ghana, Afghanistan, Albania, and, in what is a new entrant, Iraq.

This, too, points to the likely acceleration of some very profound social, economic, and cultural challenges as the UK navigates this rapid demographic change in the years ahead, a challenge I elaborate on below.

And in specific areas of the country, these numbers and the sheer scale of change that is now unfolding are even more dramatic.

Check out some of these mind-blowing numbers and facts which really reveal the pace of change that is now sweeping through and transforming the country …

