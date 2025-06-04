Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 79,700 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

I am writing to invite you to a very important, a very timely, and a very exclusive discussion about the future of the United Kingdom.

This morning, you might have read some findings from my brand new research report, published in the Telegraph. The report draws on an enormous amount of data to look forward and project how the UK population will evolve—in terms of race and ethnicity, religious identity, and country of birth—between today and the year 2100.

Our projections, which are based on the most reliable data in the country, suggest that White Britons will become a minority by the year 2063, the foreign-born and their immediate descendants will become a majority in the country by the year 2079, and one in five people in the UK will be following Islam by the end of the current century.

In short, what we are about to witness on these islands, here in the United Kingdom, will be unlike anything we have ever seen before in our history. These changes, unless they are stopped or dramatically slowed down, will completely transform the country.

But the findings shared online only scratch the surface of what we have found. There really is a mountain of research, trends, charts, and data which paint a comprehensive picture of the country that awaits us, our children, and their children.

Over the course of about one hour, I will walk you through all the numbers, the trends, the full picture in detail and show you how the United Kingdom’s population looks set to evolve between today and the year 2100.

