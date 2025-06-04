Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

Lesley Snell
5h

Matt I saw a heads up on GB News last night and read The Telegraph this morning . It’s frightening . It’s incomprehensible that our “ leaders” have not only allowed this invasion of our country they have choreographed it.

Along with the white faces everything that made our country special will also be lost . Our history is being appropriated and rewritten, our statues and monuments disrespected , our consent to abide by the law is being disregarded . Our culture will not be cherished by those who do not share, understand or value it . And something very special will be lost .

Unless . Unless .

Where people put crosses in boxes at any elections has never been more important in my lifetime , but unless our politicians act swiftly civil unrest is around the corner

Tenaciously Terfin
5h

Thanks for all the fantastic research you are doing Matt and I’m looking forward to the talk. This future is incredibly concerning…..mainly due to a particular type of immigration from incompatible cultures. It breaks my heart to see the gentle, tolerant, easy going England of my childhood, destroyed on so many levels. I probably won’t be around to see it but I fear for my grandchildren and I can’t express strongly enough the anger I feel towards the people who have presided over this destruction of a wonderful country and its culture. Shame on them all.

