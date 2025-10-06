Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 86,500 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Here is something you would never have read a few years ago:

Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, repealing Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act, and restricting welfare benefits for UK citizens have now all entered the mainstream of British politics.

That’s right.

All these things, which we have been calling for since we launched this newsletter four years ago, now sit firmly in the centre ground of politics.

They are now all supported not only by Nigel Farage and Reform, who remain on course to form the next government, but also the Conservative Party, while even Labour has just adopted much of Reform’s recent plan to reform legal immigration, which again was first advocated right here, in this newsletter.

This is how quickly the Overton Window —the range of what’s considered acceptable to discuss and support—is now moving.

And this reflects, I firmly believe, the influence we are clearly having on the national debate, thanks to your crucial and generous support, which makes our work and reach possible.

With now more than 86,000 daily readers, making us one of the largest independent newsletters in Europe, with a combined reach of roughly one million people across social media, with more than 30 million impressions on Facebook alone last month, and 53 million on Twitter/X, we have emerged as a forceful, impactful and unavoidable voice.

Support us with 14% discount

And remember, all we are asking for is a nation-state, a government, that fulfils its most basic duties.

A country that protects its own borders.

A country that keeps its own people safe and secure.

A country that prioritises its own hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens.

A country that is not afraid to take on and root out the extremist ideologies that seek to destroy our civilisation, including the twin threats of radical ‘woke’ progressivism which enables violent Islamism.

A country that defends Jews.

A country that does not flinch when its own children are raped en masse to demand truth and justice.

A country that rejects attempts to erode free speech and free expression, and control what we say and where we go.

These are the things we are fighting for, not through aggression but through words and argument, as it should be, slowly and steadily changing people’s hearts, minds and opinions.

This is how we use your generous support —to expand our presence, our reach, our impact, our influence.

To bring more and more people into our respective communities and to expose them to evidence, information, and arguments they simply will not hear on legacy media, which has given up on the pursuit of truth to curry favour with the dominant regime.

“Telling the truth”, George Orwell once said, can be “a revolutionary act”.

And that’s exactly what I feel we are doing here, in this newsletter —engaging in a revolutionary act by telling people the truth, by openly rebelling against a deeply oppressive, stifling, and tightly controlled regime of censorship and control that is descending across Western nations. We are the ones fighting against the darkness.

So, look, as is traditional when we pass a new milestone, this time 86,000 readers, today we are asking our free subscribers to consider upgrading with a 14% discount to remove all those irritating paywalls, access every exclusive post, the full and expanding archive, and, most importantly of all, allow us to keep doing what we are doing.

This discount will expire at midnight tomorrow (Tuesday).

Help us fight - with 14% off

And if you want ‘proof of concept’ then just look at how all those things we were saying only a few years ago have now entered and represent the mainstream of politics. We are helping create the wave; not riding it.

And in the years to come, with your support, we will continue pushing the pendulum away from the madness and back towards common sense.

It takes only a small number of highly committed people to bring about real change and I hope you will consider joining our vanguard, either as a paying subscriber or member of the Inner Circle.

Thank you for considering this request. Thank you for reading and sharing. And thank you for caring about the things that matter. Best wishes, Matt

14% discount expires in 24hrs