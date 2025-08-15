Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 83,300 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and join the inner circle. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers who are making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Even before Nigel Farage and Reform stormed into the House of Commons last July, winning 4.1 million votes and their first five seats in parliament, this newsletter had already revealed what was driving Reform party voters.

Drawing on the largest survey of Reform voters ever undertaken, we revealed, for the first time, their backgrounds and motives, showing how they are overwhelmingly united by their very strong concerns about both illegal and legal immigration.

Reform, as I wrote last year, is not only being propelled forward by people who want to stop the small boats; it’s also drawing much of its strength from millions of people who believe levels of mass legal immigration are completely out of control.

And now, this week, some brand new polling adds further detail to this picture of who, exactly, is driving Reform’s revolt on the right and, crucially, why.

So, exclusively for our paying subscribers, who make our work possible, here’s everything you need to know about the people who are not only keeping Reform ahead in the polls but look set to deliver an enormous political earthquake …

