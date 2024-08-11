Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 42,000 subscribers across 160 countries, and thousands of paying supporters who help spread the word. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Join Us

I don’t know about you but for much of the last week I’ve watched the response to the UK’s riots and protests with a mixture of confusion and anger.

Confusion because much of the elite class has pointed the finger at anything and everything except what these events are really all about.

We’ve been told they’re about social media, Elon Musk, the far-right, criminality, and thuggery. Nothing more, nothing less.

Anybody who dares suggest otherwise is a “far-right apologist”, irresponsible, and a problematic voice that needs to be silenced and shut down.

But I’ve also felt anger because the British people, whatever their background, whatever their political views, deserve so much better.

We need to fix our broken country and we need to fix it now. And that means we need to get past this ridiculous debate and address the root cause.

Don’t you find it odd, for example, that there have not been more lengthy comment pieces in the newspapers that explore what lies behind these events?

Don’t you find the reaction to these riots and protests utterly baffling given how the elite class responded to unrest in both 2011 and 2020?

As I said on Twitter/X last night, during the Black Lives Matter protests, in 2020, the elite class made it clear to everybody that it was entirely legitimate to ask what lay behind black anger, which was best symbolised by Keir Starmer ‘Taking the Knee’ and one columnist after another lining-up to join the lengthy debate.

But today, seen through the eyes of the same elite class, it is clearly illegitimate to ask what lies behind white anger. Instead, the “debate” has been whittled down to one about Elon Musk, social media, restricting free speech, and “far-right thuggery”.

Which is why, exclusively for our paying subscribers, I’ve pulled together a collection of some of the more courageous, counter-cultural pieces I’ve read this week.

They are written by writers who are clearly unafraid to cut through the noise and point direct to the underlying cause, which is why I’m drawing attention to them.

For our free subscribers, this is a good time to remind you that while some of my content goes out to everybody, I regularly share more personal thoughts and reflections with our most committed followers who make this platform possible.

So, here are some excerpts and views that struck a chord with me this week and which, I suspect, will strike a chord with some of you, too …

Support our Work