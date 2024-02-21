Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 56,900 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt each week, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Keir Starmer ‘takes the knee’, June 2020

When Keir Starmer won the Labour Party leadership contest in 2020, we were told the ‘adults were back in the room’. Despite having campaigned for radical left-winger Jeremy Corbyn to become prime minister, Keir Starmer presented himself as a moderate, competent technocrat without the radical politics of his predecessor.

And many in the media class were all too happy to go along with this story. They wanted to believe the populist revolts of the 2010s, symbolised by Nigel Farage, Jeremy Corbyn, Brexit, and Boris Johnson, were finally coming to an end. It suited them, psychologically, to pretend the Brexit realignment was over and that a new generation of leaders, symbolised by Starmer and Rishi Sunak, heralded a return to the pre-Brexit status-quo and to people who looked and sounded a bit like them.

But take a serious look at Keir Starmer’s plans for Britain, take a serious look at what a future Labour government will likely do once it wins power this year, which it almost certainly will, and it soon becomes clear there’s nothing moderate about Starmer’s plans at all. On the contrary, the rapidly approaching Labour government is about to put the radically progressive cultural revolution that’s already been sweeping through Britain for many years on steroids. Starmer’s Labour, in short, is about to use its immense political, electoral, and cultural power to import a very crude, a very divisive, and a very unBritish racial politics from America and hardwire it into the very fabric of our country and its institutions.

Increasingly, in ways I’m about to explain, the British people and their institutions are about to be exposed to the same highly contested, deeply dubious, and very flawed theories and dogmatic ideologies which have been tearing America apart —from the mainstreaming of the very divisive Critical Race Theory (CRT), which contends all Western nations are ‘institutionally racist’ and that any disparity in outcomes among groups must be because of that racism, to a doubling down on the new elite’s obsession with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda.

The end result, for reasons I’ll explain, is a plan that will make Britain a far more divided country. A country where our children will increasingly be told that the only interesting and significant thing about them is not the content of their character but their fixed racial, sexual, or gender identity. A country where different identity groups will increasingly be pitted against one another in zero-sum battles for recognition, power, resources, and even government contracts. And a country where much of our politics and national life will be even more strongly shaped around this crude racial politics. So, here’s what you can expect from a Labour government. Here’s why I’m worried about what’s about to happen. And here’s why I think it’s about time we all started to wake-up and realise what is happening around us.