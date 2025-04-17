Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 77,800 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything —the full archive, exclusive weekly posts and notes from Matt, events, discounts, comments and most of all know you’re supporting independent writers who are making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Here are two things the British people learned about their National Health Service (NHS) in recent weeks. First, rats and cockroaches are invading hospital beds and wards, the sick and elderly are being treated in corridors and car parks, and the dying have sometimes been left undiscovered for hours.

Those are just some of the deeply disturbing findings from a survey of 9,000 people working in the NHS, who also reported crumbling ceilings, broken toilets, sewage leaks, and patients routinely being treated in hallways, offices, and car parks.

What’s the second thing we’ve learned about the NHS? That while it’s visibly falling apart, failing patients and taxpayers alike, this has not stopped NHS bureaucrats and trusts from investing heavily in an utterly divisive, increasingly costly, and unBritish ideology that is pushing our public institutions to favour some groups over others.

That’s right. Instead of prioritising things that used to guide our public services —competency, political neutrality, treating people equally, and rewarding individuals for hard work— bureaucrats are rewiring the NHS around an extreme ideology that judges people on the colour of their skin and discriminates against whites.

Just look at what we’ve learned. NHS trusts are discriminating against white people who apply for NHS jobs by adjusting shortlists to favour black and ethnic minority candidates. NHS documents encourage the use of the ‘Rooney Rule’, making it compulsory for minorities to be shortlisted for jobs and, if they are not, requiring managers to explain why. If two people are equally qualified, NHS employers are now using people’s race, rather than their individual achievement, as a ‘tie-breaker’.

At least 11 NHS trusts have schemes that are specifically designed to help minorities. NHS bodies routinely use divisive terms like ‘the global majority’, designed to elevate non-white groups, which account for most of the world’s population, over white majorities in the West. Some 30 NHS trusts in northern England have signed up to ‘anti-racism’ award schemes, appearing more like a political party than a supposedly politically neutral public service. Senior NHS staff are joining ‘white ally training’ sessions to reflect on their ‘racism’ and inherent ‘white privilege’. NHS trusts have ‘race equality steering groups’, designed to magnify and prioritise the voice of minorities over others. And the NHS is investing around £40 million every year into more than 800 ‘diversity’ jobs, some of which pay more than nurses and doctors.

Even today, after the bombshell and historic UK Supreme Court judgement that the definition of a woman should be based on biological sex, NHS guidance remains firmly committed to a deeply unscientific ‘gender identity theory’, which asserts that somebody’s self-identified ‘gender identity’ is more important than their biological sex —a view many people in the NHS have promoted despite evidence to the contrary.

What on earth is going on?

