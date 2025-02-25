Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 71,600 subscribers from 177 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support James' work

Last week, I had a conversation with a leading cancer surgeon who has decades of experience in the NHS. Expecting him to tell me how fulfilling the work is and how great it is to work for such an institution, he instead, to my dismay, told me how concerned he is that woke culture has taken over.

Some of it he can laugh off. For example, he recently received a circulation from his NHS Trust, which sought to educate staff on “pansexuals”. However, he is genuinely concerned that resources and finances are being diverted into such woke initiatives, rather than into care for cancer patients. He lamented the “failing microscopes” and “lack of infrastructure”.

He also told me of a neighbouring NHS Trust, which was “awarded millions”, in order to set up a ‘gender surgery’ service. He told me how desperately “cancer services need a boost” and expressed a wish that money could be diverted away from surgeons “making willies” and into the double mastectomies that increasing numbers of women unfortunately require for breast cancer.

His experience is in line with recent research, which revealed that thousands of women are having their breasts amputated on the NHS every single year on the basis of ‘gender dysphoria’ – a mental health condition. That our NHS is spending money removing healthy breasts while neglecting those patients who need their breasts removed as a matter of life or death, is truly chilling.

The surgeon told me that he was happy for me to share his views publicly but asked to remain anonymous. He fears that any public criticism of the NHS and its culture could cost him dearly. He told me: “They would probably fire me with even having this opinion. The UK is scary”. This demonstrates yet again the world of cancel culture that we are living through. Our medical professionals should be empowered to speak up regarding ethical concerns they have.

Unfortunately, the infiltration of dangerous, woke ideology is not limited to one NHS Trust or one medical specialism. It is pervasive throughout the entire organisation and wider health sector.

Last week, it was reported that 30 NHS Trusts have signed up to an “anti-racist” scheme, which gives them awards – bronze, silver or gold - based on them fulfilling various DEI-related criteria. In order to receive a gold award, Trusts must introduce race quotas. That’s right - in the name of diversity and inclusion, NHS Trusts will be rewarded for appointing people to roles because of their skin colour.

This is racism. Instead of moving towards a world of colour-blindness, where people are judged by their character and merits (as envisaged by Martin Luther King) we appear to have regressed to the bad old days of judging people according to skin colour.

Such quotas will require a minimum number of directors from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds. The travesty is that we know it is, in fact, white working class boys who are struggling the most and are most unrepresented in higher education and beyond.

Worryingly, Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, appeared to give some weight to the notion that black staff are being unfairly held back in the NHS because of their skin colour. He said that the absence of black staff from NHS boardrooms was “glaring”. This is an utterly unnuanced position to take. It infers that there is some ulterior or nefarious motive behind this, rather than acknowledging that lack of representation is not, in and of itself, a sign of such a thing. Is it not possible that, of the ‘boardrooms’ he has visited, it so happens that the best candidates for the role were not black?

Surely, more than anywhere else, we want our health service to be staffed and run by those chosen purely on merit and nothing else?

Support James' work

The same research also revealed that dozens of ‘DEI’ roles have been advertised by NHS Trusts since the Labour government took power. These roles, some attracting salaries of over £80,000, will only further embed this madness within our NHS.

Unfortunately, the above only scratches the surface. Here are some more troubling examples of ideological capture within the NHS and wider health sector:

Sandie Peggie has been an NHS nurse for over 30 years. She challenged a male doctor identifying as a woman when he sought to use the women’s changing rooms. Because of this, and for ‘misgendering’ him, she has been threatened with dismissal by her employer, NHS Fife. She has also been forced to bring an employment tribunal case against the Trust for harassment and discrimination.

As I have referenced previously on this Substack, the British Psychological Society, which trains and accredits NHS psychologists, has been pushing an agenda of “anti-whiteness” and “decolonisation”. At a recent webinar, they even told attendees: “People have to recognise that in order for non-White people to have their rights, they have to give something up. They’re going to have to step aside. They may have to give up their job. They may have to give up parts of their salary”.

Last year, an NHS Psychologist advertised for trainees that would be willing to practise using an “anti-Whiteness praxis”. Out and out racism.

To mark the ongoing ‘LGBT+ History Month’, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust “proudly” announced that they are now flying the ‘LGBT+ flag’ above the hospital. That NHS hospitals are flying this ideological flag, as if it were our national flag, is sickening. Worse still, it sends a message to staff and patients alike that, if you believe in biological reality, you are not welcome here.

I recently discovered that Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has published an entire LGBTQIA+ Glossary. The terms and definitions contained within this document are some of the most ludicrous I have ever come across. For example, they tell people who are comfortable with their biological sex that they may be referred to by the label of “non-trans”. To identify everyone according to whether or not they are ‘trans’ is pure madness. Other terms in the glossary include:

‘Allosexual’ (“people who experience sexual and romantic attraction”) – On this basis, almost everyone reading this article is ‘allosexual’!

‘Demisexual’ (“people who may only feel sexually attracted to people with whom they have formed an emotional bond”) – Same comment as above.

‘Sapphic’ (“Sometimes known as women loving women or sapphist refers to a woman or woman-aligned person of any sexual orientation who is attracted to other women and/or women-aligned individuals”) – Truthfully, I have absolutely no clue what this means.

Mental Health First Aid England, the organisation that trains tens of thousands of mental health first aiders in organisations throughout the UK every year, recently published a document suggesting that, because of “white privilege”, it is impossible for white people to experience racism. It goes on to tell white people that they embody “fragility” and “saviourism”.

Unfortunately, even the world of academic research that feeds into wider NHS policy is ideologically captured. Just one example of this was seen recently when it was announced that King’s College London had appointed “asexual activist and lingerie model”, Yasmin Benoit, as a Visiting Fellow. I despair.

Support James' work